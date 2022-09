Thiruchitrambalam box office collections; Becomes Dhanush's highest grossing film worldwide

The film has earned another $3.20 million (Rs. 25.50 crores) internationally for a global total of Rs. 94.25 crores, making it the biggest grosser globally for Dhanush, beating his Bollywood debut Raanjhanaa. The film will go on to gross Rs. 100 crores worldwide, which will be a first for the lead. It had already become the biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu for Dhanush last week and now is consolidating its position, with a shot at going over Rs. 65 crores in the state.