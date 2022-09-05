Thiruchitrambalam box office collections; Becomes Dhanush's highest grossing film worldwide

Thiruchitrambalam had a very good third weekend at the box office collecting Rs. 5 crores approx. The drop from last weekend was 57 per cent, which is a really strong hold in the face of a big new release like Cobra. It did face a big drop in collection on the release of Cobra last Wednesday, due to the loss of screenings. However, Cobra couldn’t sustain post a big start and Thiruchitrambalam kept making gains over the following days. On Wednesday, Thiruchitrambalam was less than 5 per cent of Cobra in Tamil Nadu which increased to 45 per cent yesterday. Soon the film will start collecting more than Cobra in daily numbers, which may as well happen on weekdays itself.

The box office collections of Thiruchitrambalam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 47.25 crores (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 16.50 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 1.05 crore

3rd Saturday - Rs. 1.85 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 2.10 crores

Total - Rs. 68.75 crores

The film has earned another $3.20 million (Rs. 25.50 crores) internationally for a global total of Rs. 94.25 crores, making it the biggest grosser globally for Dhanush, beating his Bollywood debut Raanjhanaa. The film will go on to gross Rs. 100 crores worldwide, which will be a first for the lead. It had already become the biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu for Dhanush last week and now is consolidating its position, with a shot at going over Rs. 65 crores in the state.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Thiruchitrambalam in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 58.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 3 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 5 crores

Kerala - Rs. 1.25 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 0.75 crores