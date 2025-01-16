Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collections: NBK starrer gross 78cr worldwide in four days

Daaku Maharaaj continues to rake moolahs at the box office, collecting Rs. 10.25 crore approx on its fourth day in India, almost all of which came from the Telugu states. The four-day running total of the NBK starrer stands at Rs. 63.50 crore approx. Despite, being short of Veera Simha Reddy by Rs. 7 crore on the first day, the film has nearly caught up in four days total, although Veera Simha Reddy had an extra day of holiday to go.

Additionally, the film has grossed another Rs. 15 crore internationally, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 78 crore approx in four days.

The Day wise Box Office Collections of Daaku Maharaaj in India are as follows:

Day Gross Sunday Rs. 26.00 cr. Monday Rs. 14.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 13.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 10.25 cr. Total Rs. 63.50 cr.

The film is performing best in Coastal Andhra and Ceded, with a good contribution from Nizam. In Coastal Andhra, the film is tracking ahead of Veera Simha Reddy, while Nizam and Ceded are a slight bit short. The target for the film is to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in the Telugu states, for which it seems positioned well at the moment with Rs. 57.50 crore in four days and nearly Rs. 10 crore coming on the fourth day. If the film manages to hit the century mark, that will be a first for NBK, whose previous best, Akhanda, fell just short at Rs. 98.50 crore.

The film will need a bit more than Rs. 100 crore to see its distributors through, who have paid premium prices for acquiring the film. That said, Nizam is probably going to end up with a loss considering the recovery so far is less than half and the holiday period impact will be pretty much over from today onwards.

The Territorial Breakdown for Box Office Collections of Daaku Maharaaj in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 57.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 14.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 12.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 31.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 63.50 cr.

