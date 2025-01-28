Daaku Maharaaj Hindi Box Office Update: Balayya and Urvashi Rautela's movie puts up WEAK performance in North India

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role along with Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol, recently got released in the Hindi belt. Here's how the movie performed in the North circuit.

Daaku Maharaaj fails to impress audience in Hindi; targets Rs 25 lakh finish

After receiving a decent trend in the Telugu states, the makers of Daaku Maharaaj tried their hands in the Hindi markets too. The mass actioner was released in Hindi-dubbed audio on January 24, against Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. However, the movie failed to find an audience in the North Belt.

Though its worldwide gross collection is so far decent, the Balayya starrer faced outright rejection from the Hindi audience. Opened on a disastrous figure, the movie reigned through a poor trend over the Republic Day weekend. As per estimates, it is expected to wind its Hindi release under the Rs 25 lakh mark. This is a disastrous figure to say so!

No awareness regarding Daaku Maharaaj Hindi release

Interestingly, the Hindi audience didn't even know that the Telugu mass actioner also got released in the dubbed version. The makers failed to spread awareness around its Hindi release. Further, it got released on very limited screens in the North circuit as Akki's Sky Force grabbed most of the screens.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the NBK-Urvashi film has collected around Rs 120 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here on! Looking at its trends, the movie will soon wind its theatrical run globally, bagging an average verdict.

Daaku Maharaaj in theaters

Daaku Maharaaj is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: After underwhelming result of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, Mammootty eyes big comeback with Bazooka