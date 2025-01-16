Game Changer vs Daaku Maharaaj India Box Office Comparison: Ram Charan starrer delivers dismal performance, while NBK's film aims for above-average tag

Sankranthi 2025 witnessed a major clash between Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna-led Daaku Maharaaj. Here's taking a look at their box office comparison.

Game Changer secures a lead over Daaku Maharaj; still does not have brighter fate

Game Changer opened with Rs 42 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana belt, grossing a total of Rs 107.50 crore in its first four days of release at the Indian box office. The worldwide gross collections of Game Changer in the first four days were around Rs 138.50 crore.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer, Daaku Maharaaj, took an opening of Rs 22.50 crore in the APTS circuit, becoming his second-biggest opener of all time. However, the movie couldn't maintain an encouraging trend and collected around Rs 63.50 crore in its first four days of release at the Indian box office. The mass action drama, directed by Bobby Kolli, did nominal business overseas and posted a total of Rs 78 crore globally in four days.

Comparing the worldwide gross collections of both releases in their first four days, Game Changer took a lead of Rs 60 crore over Daaku Maharaaj. However, it still doesn’t have a much brighter future.

Game Changer to wrap its global theatrical run with disaster verdict; Daaku Maharaaj will be an average performer

Game Changer is relatively much bigger in terms of production cost and the brand names involved in the project compared to Daaku Maharaaj. Both releases have received similar word-of-mouth at the box office, which has been mixed to poor so far.

Given that the Shankar directorial is mounted on an expensive budget, it is expected to face a loss of Rs 200 crore by the end of its theatrical run. The movie is anticipated to conclude its global run with a disaster verdict. On the other hand, Daaku Maharaaj is not expected to incur such massive losses. It is likely to end its global theatrical run with an average verdict.

It must be noted that Game Changer was released two days before Daaku Maharaaj. The comparisons above are based solely on the first four days' collections of both releases.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

