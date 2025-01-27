Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: Venky starrer tops 200cr worldwide after a strong 2nd weekend
Sankranthiki Vasthunam marks the first Rs. 200 crore film for Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead, with him becoming the only second senior star from Tollywood to hit the double ton after Chiranjeevi.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam had a fantastic second weekend at the Telugu box office, seeing astounding growth on Sunday that coincided with Republic Day. The film grossed Rs. 24.50 crore approx during its second weekend in India, taking its total gross to over Rs. 177 crore. The film topped Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide, with Rs. 32 crore (USD 3.70 million) coming from overseas markets for a sum of Rs. 209 crore approx.
The Day Wise Box Office Collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam in India is as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Week One (10 Days)
|Rs. 152.75 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 4.75 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 8.00 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 177.25 cr.
On Friday, it seemed like the film would hit Rs. 20 crore over the weekend, but in the end, it went well over that with nearly Rs. 12 crore coming on Sunday, almost three times the Friday number. Almost all of its business is coming from the Telugu states, which went over Rs. 10 crore on Sunday. The total gross in Telugu states stands at Rs. 163 crore approx, making it the tenth highest grosser ever, skipping ahead of Sarileru Neekevvaru. It will climb two positions, overtaking Waltair Veeraya and Baahubali: The Beginning, before the end of the week, just below AVPL, crossing which will be a close race.
The Territorial Breakdown for Box Office Collection of Sankrathiki Vasthunam in India is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 163.00 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 55.50 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 22.50 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 85.00 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 11.25 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 177.25 cr.
