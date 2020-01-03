Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan's cop flick is actor's 2nd worst performer of the decade

The Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha starrer has slumped to an all-time low this week. Take a look at Dabangg 3 box office collection below.

Dabangg 3 box office collection report of day 14 is out and the , Kichcha Sudeep and starrer has slumped to an all-time low. While previous Dabangg films have witnessed a massive rush at the box office, looks like Bhai's fans are not really in a giving mood this year. Given the holidays, the film did hold up a little better at the theatres but will now struggle to maintain its run at the domestic box office.

According to report in Box Office India, Salman Khan's action flick managed to mint a mere Rs 1.25 crore -- the lowest in its two-week run so far, on day 14, i.e Thursday. With this, the film's total collection now stands at an unimpressive Rs 133.75 crore nett for a Salman Khan film.

The report also revealed that Dabangg 3 is Salman's second-worst performing film of the decade after Veer in 2010. Dabangg 3 will also end up witnessing lower footfalls. It will also be among the only two films (including Veer) in this decade to not get 1 crore footfall. The movie has also been bashed by critics and masses, so bad word of mouth also affected the earnings. The film's total second week earning so far stands at Rs 20 crore approximately.

Dabanng 3's total box office collection now adds up to Rs 133.75 crore nett. Check out the daily break up, as per BOI, below:

Day 1: Friday - 22,50,00,000 apprx

Day 2: Saturday - 22,00,00,000 apprx

Day 3: Sunday - 28,50,00,000 apprx

Day 4: Monday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Day 5: Tuesday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Day 6: Wednesday - 15,50,00,000 apprx

Day 7: Thursday - 6,75,00,000 apprx

First week - 1,13,75,00,000 apprx

Day 8: Friday - 2,75,00,000 apprx

Day 9: Saturday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Day 10: Sunday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Day 11: Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Day 12: Tuesday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Day 13: Wednesday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Day 14: Thursday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

Second Week - 20,00,00,000 apprx

Total Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections - 1,33,75,00,000 apprx

