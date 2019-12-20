Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer lacks soul, action and fails to impress

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: The third installment of Dabangg franchise delves into the backstory of what made Chulbul Pandey the loveable cop from the hinterlands. Read on to know the full review.

The third installment of Dabangg franchise delves into the backstory of what made Chulbul Pandey the loveable cop from the hinterlands. In the 80s and 90s, one of the popular statements used to introduce a film was 'This film has action, drama, romance, comedy and thrill'. Dabangg 3, which explores the genesis of the character of Chulbul Pandey, has all of these but drops on only three (significant) fronts: acting, screenplay and direction. Choreographer turned director, Prabhudheva, got Salman what probably his fans always 'Wanted', changing Salman’s career forever. However, Dabangg in 2010 made Salman Khan one of the most successful actors to carry a sequel. With Dabangg 3, the duo of Salman and Prabhudheva return to purely entertain a chunk of Salman fans.

The third installment of Dabangg franchise delves into the backstory of what made Chulbul Pandey the loveable cop from the hinterlands. How he transformed from an innocent, sweet boy-next-door to the Dabangg cop. No points for guessing, it’s about his first love – Khushi, played by Saiee Manjrekar, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film. The story begins in the present, where Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo ( ) are leading a rather peaceful and content life. However, Chulbul’s life turns topsy-turvy after he busts a prostitution gang led by kingpin Balli (Sudeep). An encounter between the hero and the villain leads the audience into the past, where Chulbul’s love story with Khushi faced unwarranted wrath from Balli, as the goon too falls head over heels over the heroine. What transpires between these characters builds the story.

Salman Khan, who has been loved by his fans in over the top action films and also managed to win hearts of critics with his innocence, charm and honest portrayal of real-life characters like Bajrangi and Prem, has been completely wasted in this popular franchise. In Dabangg 3, Salman or any characters have not been given any meat to munch on. This is despite the earnest attempt by all the lead and supporting characters to do their work efficiently.

Chulbul is a character than enjoys cult status. However, when an actor gets recognised by his character that he has played in the films, it is one of the biggest compliment audience showers on the actor. But it becomes the responsibility of the makers to reciprocate with basic entertainment quotient to the cult status.

The first-half struggles to establish characters. Rajjo and Pandeyji’s romance has always been a highlight of Dabangg. This time, the sweet and honest first-love vibes from Chulbul and Khushi’s love story was refreshing but short-lived.

One of the biggest lacunas of the script is that you never get a chance to meet an able villain. Dabangg's villain Chhedi Singh essayed by Sonu Sood or Dabangg 2's antagonist Thakur Bachcha Singh played by Prakash Raj left an impact. We have already seen Sudeep play an obsessed lover in S.S. Rajamouli’s Makkhi. And he does his bit in this film too. But the writing is thin and there is no character graph he could study. Result: We neither hate or love the character. Alas, if the script and screenplay didn’t wage a war against ‘logical entertainment’, this could have become more watch-able.

When it comes to Dabangg, the dialogues have its own fan club. With Dabangg 3, the writer attempts to refurbish the idea but doesn’t get that the iconic dialogue of the series “Sans kahan se le…”, which was more a clever one-liner that suits Chulbul’s personality than an intelligent comic formula.

There are few whistle-worthy scenes which will surely attract single screen audience, but Salman in last few years has been doing much better than all of these. Salman has always been modest to say that he is surviving on mediocre talent and not on acting, but he is far more than that which he has proved in last few years. The unfortunate part about Dabangg 3 is that the makers have completely wasted Salman Khan.

Dabangg's music had a winning formula with Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Munni Badnaam, Hud Hud Dabangg, and in Dabangg 2, we believed that Fevicol Se picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan is Dabangg 2’s Munni. However, with Dabangg 3, there isn’t much to explore in terms of music as well. Even the attempt to make Salman lead the ‘item song’ doesn’t work any wonder. Habibi Ke Nain and Awara feel like fillers.

For most of Salman Khan fans, his film is a euphoria. It’s about a god-like fandom which defies the logic and deductions enumerated in the four-column reviews of the critics. The third installment of Dabangg series begets the question: Can you sustain and gain from the tactic for far too long? Irrespective of what any critic would tell you, there can hardly be a doubt that there is nothing that can stop a Salman Khan film at the box office. However, wise people say, never say never!

