Kantara completes 50 days at the Indian box office, Collection nears 350 crores

The total box office collections of the film in India are nearing Rs. 350 crores, with Rs. 344 crores to date. It has grossed another $4 million (Rs. 33 crores) overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 377 crores, possibly targeting Rs. 400 crores at the end of its run.

Kantara has completed seven weeks of run at the Indian box office. The film celebrates its 50th day of the release today and the daily collections are still coming in crores. It collected a record-breaking Rs. 24 crores plus in its seventh week, recording yet another weekly record to its name, bettering the Rs. 11 crores of Baahubali 2. The film has now three weekly records to its name starting from the fifth week . Considering how far ahead it is of previous record holders, there will be a few more adding to that list.

The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 26.80 crores

Week Two - Rs. 37.40 crores

Week Three - Rs. 75.20 crores

Week Four - Rs. 71.60 crores

Week Five - Rs. 64.80 crores

Week Six - Rs. 43.90 crores

Week Seven - Rs. 24.30 crores

Total - Rs. 344 crores

The majority of the film’s business is now coming from the Hindi version, with North India grossing Rs. 11.25 crores in the previous week, making 46 percent of all Indian collections. The total in North India stands at Rs. 93.50 crores and will soon cross the three-digit mark.

The film is the second biggest grosser of all time in Karnataka, with Rs. 168 crores, just Rs. 3.50 crores behind KGF 2, which it will be taking down before the end of this week. It is already the most-watched film in the state in recent history with over 90 lakhs tickets sold, comfortably beating 72 lakhs of KGF 2. The film has also done well in Telugu states with Rs. 56 crores while Kerala has added a big Rs. 17 crores plus. Tamil Nadu has done well for an other-language film, but a bit of a downer compared to other regions.

The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 168 crores

AP / TS - Rs. 56 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 9.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 17.25 crores

North India - Rs. 93.50 crores

Total - Rs. 344 crores

