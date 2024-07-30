Deadpool and Wolverine has a good hold in India on its first working day on Monday. The film grossed Rs. 9 crore (USD 1.05 million) approx yesterday, which is a sixty-six per cent drop from its Sunday. Hollywood films play better on weekends, with collections slowing down on weekdays relative to local films. A seventy per cent drop on Monday is the standard for Hollywood and Deadpool & Wolverine is on the right side of that.

After four days of release, the total gross for the film stands at Rs. 88.50 crore (USD 10.60 million). The film became the highest-grossing X-Men film in India in the first weekend itself, surpassing Rs. 72 crore gross by its predecessor Deadpool 2. The first week is projected to bring in over Rs. 105 crore, and if the film continues to hold well during weekdays, it could reach around Rs. 110 crore. This will keep it on track to Rs. 170 crore plus (USD 20 million plus) final, possibly even higher.

The box office collections of Deadpool and Wolverine at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 25.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 27.50 Cr. Sunday Rs. 26.50 Cr. Monday Rs. 9.00 Cr. Total Rs. 88.50 Cr.

Deadpool and Wolverine grossed USD 445 million in its first weekend worldwide, with a record-breaking USD 211 million in North America. India was amongst the top collecting international markets for the film, coming in at fifth position, ahead of bigger markets like France, Korea, Germany and Brazil. In terms of tickets sold, it was only third behind Mexico and China, almost taking out China for second place.

Note: The numbers reported above are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including 3D charges is Rs. 96.50 crore (USD 11.50 million).

