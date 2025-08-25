Love and War Leaked Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal race against each other for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War will soon be out in theaters. Ever since the announcement, the fans have been looking forward to watching Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal battling it out against one another.

The movie is currently in production, with the cast and crew filming for the scenes across national and international regions. Amid the shooting, a leaked video from the sets has been surfacing on the internet, which has got the audience excited.

SLB’s next will make the reunion of Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor on the screens, following their brilliant performances in Sanju. Additionally, Alia Bhatt will also join the boys for a pivotal role. The storyline of the film is kept under wraps.

Leaked scenes from the sets of Love and War

In a fan-captured scene from the sets of Love and War, the viewers witness Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal racing against each other in a desert-like setup. While one of the actors is driving an XUV, the other is accompanied by multiple men on an open jeep.

As announced previously, Love and War will be Kapoor vs. Kaushal. According to an insider, “It’s a film revolving around two strong-headed males played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character.”

Further, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, they added, “SLB has already shot some confrontation sequences between RK and Vicky and is mighty impressed with the output, as both the leads are fantastic actors with a stellar screen presence.”

Both the Animal star and Kaushal will portray the roles of Army men. Additionally, Ranbir Kapoor’s character will have negative traits, and accordingly, the director is training him to get aggression across the screens.

Love and War is scheduled to release in March 2026.

