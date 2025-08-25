PICS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her toned midriff after morning workout session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest actresses in the South Indian industry. Well, now her fan following and work are not just restricted to Tollywood, but she has made a mark for herself in Bollywood as well. The actress has always been vocal about prioritising her mental and physical health over her work and always makes sure to hit the gym despite her busy schedule. Well, she was spotted coming out of her gym flaunting her abs in a stunning athleisure outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu steps out of the gym

In the pictures, we can see Samantha Ruth Prabhu wearing a lavender colored high-waist tights that she has paired with a grey sports bra. She held a black gym bag on one side of her shoulder and a sipper in the other hand. The actress tied a single ponytail and had a serious look on her face. She completed her look with white colored sneakers. What caught our attention was her toned abs. Samantha’s midriff looked perfect with cuts that will motivate you to hit the gym.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on reducing the amount of work

Recently, during an interview with a media portal, Samantha revealed that she has reached a point in her career where she does things that she is extremely passionate about, both fitness and films. She said, “I’ve been a part of several films and series, but not all of them were passion projects. But now, every single thing I do, every business I invest in, every film that I produce, all have my heart.”

Samantha also talked about how she no longer takes up projects simultaneously. Elsewhere in the conversation with the outlet, the actress claimed, “I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I’ve realized is that I need to listen to my body, so I’ve reduced the amount of work I do. But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

As for the new projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next appear in Rakht Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is currently in production and will hit the screens in 2026.

