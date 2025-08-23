War 2 (Hindi) Day 10 India Net Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer observes customary Saturday growth; Adds Rs 5 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, saw a customary growth on 2nd Saturday at the box office for the Hindi version. The movie grew slightly to net Rs 5 crore. The total India net Hindi collections of War 2, now stand at Rs 156 crore. By the end of the weekend, it should be Rs 162 crore or so. A 2nd weekend of under Rs 15 crore for a film as huge as War 2 is unacceptable. The actioner won't have much steam left after the 2nd weekend, meaning that a Rs 175 crore net Hindi lifetime is the best that it will be able to manage.

Advertisement

War 2 Adds Rs 5 Crore Net In Hindi On 2nd Saturday; Total Hindi Collections Touch Rs 156 Crore Net After 10 Days

War 2's collections from the dubbed versions aren't much. The Hindi version is propelling the collections. But when the Hindi collections are so disappointing, one can only imagine how poor the dubbed collections are. The net India collections from the dubbed versions of the Ayan Mukerji directorial is barely around Rs 50 crore and they should add a maximum of Rs 4 - 5 crore from here. In other words, the all versions India net collections of War 2 will end up in the range of Rs 225 - 230 crore. This number should have been hit over the extended weekend itself, but that sadly didn't happen. From there, it went all downhill.

The Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection Of War 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 28 crore Friday Rs 45 crore Saturday Rs 26 crore Sunday Rs 26 crore Monday Rs 6.75 crore Tuesday Rs 7.75 crore Wednesday Rs 4.50 crore Thursday Rs 3.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 5 crore Total Rs 156 crore net in 10 days in Hindi

War 2 Is A Loss Making Proposition For YRF

War 2 will end up as a are loss-making movie for YRF. In a time and age in which most movies turn profitable due to phenomenal non-theatrical revenues, the producers will be losing Rs 30 - 55 crore on this movie. Most other production houses would be losing more, but YRF's standing in the industry had helped in substantially curbing the losses.

Advertisement

War 2 in cinemas

War 2 is now playing in cinemas. Tickets can be booked from online web portals, or from the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Highest Grossing Indian Movies Of 2025 So Far: Chhaava retains the throne; Coolie settles for 3rd spot and War 2 occupies 4th position