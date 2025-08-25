Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are pregnant, Fans say, 'Kapil Sharma show mein hint mil gayi thi'

Parineeti Chopra fans, it's time for you to rejoice as the actress has finally shared the biggest news of her life. Ever since she tied the knot with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, fans have been waiting to hear the good news. And now, it's finally here! The couple took to their Instagram handle to share pregnancy news, and their well-wishers and fans cannot contain their excitement.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are pregnant

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared two pictures. The first picture is of a round cake, white in color with an orange outline. In the centre of the cake is written ‘1+1=3’ with two baby feet below the text. She also shared a romantic video of her walking hand in hand with hubby Raghav Chadha.

The actress is dressed in a white hoodie over black tights and white sneakers, while the politician is dressed in a beige colored knee-length coat over khaki pants. She captioned the post with, “Our little universe…on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” with crying emoji and folded hands emoji.

The moment Parineeti shared this post, her comments section was filled with many Bollywood celebs wishing them. Ananya Panday wrote, “Awww congratulations Pari!!” with three red heart emojis and 3 hug emojis. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations” with a red heart emoji. Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrit Kaur, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia and many others sent their heartfelt wishes to the couple on embracing parenthood. Some fans also wrote, “Kapil Sharma show mai hint de hi diya tha.”

Advertisement

What did Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha say on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

During the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma revealed a family secret about how his own mother jumped straight to grandchild mode the moment his wife walked in. He recalled that his wife, Ginni Chatrath, taunted him for his mother’s comment. Kapil then asked Raghav and Parineeti if they faced a similar situation.

Raghav Chadha responded immediately, saying, "Denge aapko, denge good news jaldi denge" (We will give you good news soon). Parineeti looked surprised at his words. He added, "Denge at some point" (We will give it at some point).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Love and War Leaked Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal race against each other for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial