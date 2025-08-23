Coolie Day 10 India Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie jumps on 2nd Saturday; Adds Rs 9 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, grew well from the levels it was at, giving some respite to everyone. The movie collected Rs 8.50 - 9 crore on 2nd Saturday and while it is a low number for those who compare it with the first weekend's numbers, it is pretty good based on the kind of drops it was facing over the weekdays. With the Saturday numbers, the total India collections of Coolie stand at Rs 276.50 crore. By the end of the weekend, the total should be at somewhere around Rs 286 - 287 crore.

Coolie Surges In Collections On 2nd Saturday; A Rs 300 Crore Plus India Gross Finish Becomes A Possibility

The movie, yet again, has a shot at a number of over Rs 300 crore in India, after almost losing sight of it with the drops over the weekdays in the first week. Except for the Tamil Nadu collections, which will be way below par, collections in every other circuit for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial are pretty solid if one ignores the distribution rights. Distributors get ready to pay absurd amounts of money to acquire rights to a film and then end up losing, even when the theatrical performance isn't all that bad.

Coolie gears to be a movie that will cost distributors as high as Rs 25 crore, despite ending up being one of the top 5 or top 6 highest grossing Kollywood movies of all time. This is not to say that Coolie could have never managed to breakeven, but with the buy prices, you are more often than not, going to lose, or if lucky, end up having slight profits.

The Day Wise India Box Office Collection of Coolie is as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.50 cr. Friday Rs. 63.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 46.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 40.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs 5.50 cr. Friday Rs 6 cr. Saturday Rs 9 crore (est) Total Rs. 276.50 cr. gross in 10 days

Coolie In Theatres

