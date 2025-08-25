BTS’ Jin hops back to South Korea to host manager Kim Taehyung’s wedding ceremony impressing with clear diction

Jin is the perfect friend and coworker to have! The singer secretly traveled back to South Korea, while working on BTS’ comeback album, to attend and host a close manager’s wedding. After being spotted at TXT’s ACT: TOGETHER’s opening concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome on August 23, questions about why Jin had returned were all the talk on social media. He answered them with another handsome appearance at a friend’s wedding ceremony on August 24. Reports shared that it was BIGHIT MUSIC’s longtime manager who was getting married, and the BTS member stepped back into the spotlight with a well-fitted suit and eloquence, leading the ceremony.

Advertisement

Jin stands in support of BTS’ manager

Introducing himself, boasting his handsomeness in a slicked-back hair look, he said, “Hello, I’m BTS’ Jin, Kim Seokjin, who is a colleague of the groom Kim Taehyung, and I'll be serving as your wedding MC today.” It is said that the manager has been working with the team for the past 10 years. This is believed to be the singer’s 6th hosting job in recent days, having led his friends’ ceremonies, including attendance from his own family, in a few where the interactions with his nephew caught the internet’s attention.

Unaware attendees of the events are left gaping at his beauty, manners, mischief, and well-groomed hosting skills each time, valuing his presence more than anything. Recently, team leader RM MC-ed for stylist Kimvenchy’s wedding in Seoul, returning briefly for the ceremony with J-Hope and SUGA, having a jolly time with his acquaintances at the event.

Advertisement

The group has previously performed at various managers’ and staff members’ marriage ceremonies, giving the attendees the honor of hearing them sing the congratulatory song live for free! They have always been supportive of their team and cheered for each other’s siblings’ weddings as well.

Meanwhile, the BTS members have been in the US for a couple of months now, slipping in and out for their personal schedules while working on their post-military comeback album.

ALSO READ: Watch: BTS’ Jin unable to continue with Moon intro as fans make him laugh, gets emotional at Pink Epiphany project