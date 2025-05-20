War 2 is talk of Twitter: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani’s film teaser delivers blast and now fans are counting days

War 2 brings together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a combination Indian cinema hasn’t witnessed before and it will have elements like style, swagger, and adrenaline-pumping action. The teaser, which dropped today, promises an explosive cinematic experience and leaves fans craving more.

In the teaser, Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, hailed as “India’s finest soldier” and “RAW’s top operative” by none other than his newest adversary, played by Jr NTR. But this isn’t just a compliment; it’s a declaration of war. Jr NTR’s character ominously states, “Kabir was. Not anymore.”

What follows is a barrage of high-powered sequences, intense face-offs, jaw-dropping stunts, and relentless action. Neither Kabir nor his challenger is willing to back down. From crashing cars to pulse-racing chases, the teaser teases a battlefield where both heroes go all in and hold nothing back. Check out what Twitter is talking about the upcoming movie.

Check out some reactions here:

One person wrote, "Mind Blowing Stuff. @tarak9999, #War2Teaser #War2 #HrithikRoshan."

Another person, a bit disappointed, wrote, "They promised a darker, different vibe this time. But the War 2 teaser just screams the same old Spyverse formula: loud, huge action, bad visuals, and no soul in the story. Where’s the change?"

One person wrote, "No one... I repeat No One can match the screen Presence of #HrithikRoshan, #War2Teaser is pure Adrenaline. #War2 #HrithikRoshan #JrNTR."

One user shared, "Hrithik's screen presence is the best. His walk alone is more iconic than some actor whole career."

One individual wrote, "Expected a better Teaser cut but Hrithik Mannnnnn......carried the whole Teaser on his big broad shoulders. Elevated the Teaser by his Sheer Screen Presence. The Charisma remains unmatched."

One person shared, "Not Tiger not Hrithik, It's Kiara who dominated the #War2Teaser."

Backed by thunderous background music, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR storm the screen, turning it into a full-blown battlefield. The teaser doesn’t break new ground in terms of format, but the star power of these two leads carries the weight of reimagining a familiar formula. Kiara Advani makes a brief but striking appearance in a swimsuit, adding a dose of glamour to the gritty tone.

War 2 is slated for release on August 14, 2025.

