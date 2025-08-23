EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi

Coolie Day 10 Hindi Net Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth's crime-drama continues putting up fair collections; Adds Rs 1.20 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, has been doing fair collections in Hindi, given not much was expected from it. It should cross Rs 30 crore net in the full run.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Aug 23, 2025  |  10:31 PM IST |  42K
Rajinikanth
Coolie continues putting up fair collections in Hindi (Credit: Sun Pictures)

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, continued putting up fair collections at the box office on 2nd Saturday at the India box office for the Hindi version. It saw a customary growth in its numbers and should cross Rs 25 crore net in Hindi on Sunday. The film's lifetime Hindi net collections head towards Rs 30 crore and they aren't much. However, they are alright for a dubbed film, from which nothing much was really expected to begin with, against a potential juggernaut like War 2.

Coolie Shows Customary Growth On 2nd Saturday; Adds Rs 1.20 Crore To Hindi Tally

With Rs 1.20 crore net on 2nd Saturday, the total collections of Coolie in Hindi stand at Rs 24.85 crore. The movie should cross the net collections of Kabali to emerge as the 2nd highest grossing Rajinikanth movie in Hindi, only behind 2.0, which had Akshay Kumar in an important role. In terms of gross collections, there's a slim chance that Kabali's collections end up being a little higher. In terms of footfalls, obviously Coolie is no match of Kabali. But when you manage these collections against a rival like War 2, you can vouch for slight leniency.

The Day-wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under

Day  Net Hindi Collections
Thursday Rs 4.25 crore
Friday Rs 6.00 crore
Saturday Rs 4.00 crore
Sunday Rs 4.25 crore
Monday Rs 1.30 crore
Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore
Wednesday Rs 90 lakh
Thursday Rs 75 lakh
Friday Rs 65 lakh
Saturday Rs 1.20 crore
Total Rs 24.85 crore net in 10 days in Hindi

Coolie Has Underperformed But It Is Still A Success, Much Like Kabali

Coolie's global collections (all languages) by the end of the 2nd weekend, will be around Rs 450 crore gross. It may not hit Rs 500 crore in its lifetime given the discouraging trend, but they are still very good numbers. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be seen as a movie that underperformed, but ending up in the top 5 highest grossing Kollywood movies is no small feat. Being the highest grossing Kollywood movie of 2025 is another flex.

