Coolie Day 10 Hindi Net Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth's crime-drama continues putting up fair collections; Adds Rs 1.20 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, continued putting up fair collections at the box office on 2nd Saturday at the India box office for the Hindi version. It saw a customary growth in its numbers and should cross Rs 25 crore net in Hindi on Sunday. The film's lifetime Hindi net collections head towards Rs 30 crore and they aren't much. However, they are alright for a dubbed film, from which nothing much was really expected to begin with, against a potential juggernaut like War 2.

Coolie Shows Customary Growth On 2nd Saturday; Adds Rs 1.20 Crore To Hindi Tally

With Rs 1.20 crore net on 2nd Saturday, the total collections of Coolie in Hindi stand at Rs 24.85 crore. The movie should cross the net collections of Kabali to emerge as the 2nd highest grossing Rajinikanth movie in Hindi, only behind 2.0, which had Akshay Kumar in an important role. In terms of gross collections, there's a slim chance that Kabali's collections end up being a little higher. In terms of footfalls, obviously Coolie is no match of Kabali. But when you manage these collections against a rival like War 2, you can vouch for slight leniency.

The Day-wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh Thursday Rs 75 lakh Friday Rs 65 lakh Saturday Rs 1.20 crore Total Rs 24.85 crore net in 10 days in Hindi

Coolie Has Underperformed But It Is Still A Success, Much Like Kabali

Coolie's global collections (all languages) by the end of the 2nd weekend, will be around Rs 450 crore gross. It may not hit Rs 500 crore in its lifetime given the discouraging trend, but they are still very good numbers. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be seen as a movie that underperformed, but ending up in the top 5 highest grossing Kollywood movies is no small feat. Being the highest grossing Kollywood movie of 2025 is another flex.

