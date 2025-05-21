Box Office: Zootopia 2 trailer drops; will sequel match original’s billion-dollar theatrical magic?

Disney has officially unveiled the first teaser trailer for Zootopia 2, reigniting excitement for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 Oscar-winning blockbuster. Set for a theatrical release on November 26, just in time for the lucrative Thanksgiving frame, Zootopia 2 promises a fresh case, new faces, and the same sharp humor and heart that made the original a global sensation.

The first Zootopia film grossed over USD 1.02 billion worldwide, with a domestic haul of USD 341.2 million and an international business of USD 682.5 million. It became one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time and earned both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. With those giant footsteps to fill in, expectations for the sequel are sky-high.

In the teaser, fans get a glimpse of Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman), the beloved bunny and fox duo, back in full detective mode. The trailer teases high-speed chases, mysterious figures, and a peek into new areas of Zootopia, including zones populated by reptiles and semi-aquatic creatures.

Joining the voice cast is Ke Huy Quan, who plays a new character named Gary, teaming up with Judy and Nick. The expanded animal universe also introduces Nibbles the beaver (voiced by Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist voiced by Quinta Brunson. Shakira returns as Gazelle, revealing a glam new look, a fresh track, and more elaborate choreography with her tiger backup dancers.

Directed and written by Jared Bush, one of the original film’s writers, Zootopia 2 continues the story in a world that fans have revisited in Disney Plus miniseries Zootopia+. The sequel’s debut comes just five days after Universal’s Wicked: For Good, setting up a competitive Thanksgiving box office showdown.

With nostalgia, a star-studded voice cast, and expanded world-building, Zootopia 2 is poised to make a major splash. Whether it can match or surpass the original’s billion-dollar benchmark remains to be seen, but judging by the teaser’s reception, Judy and Nick’s next adventure could be another runaway success for the Mouse House.

