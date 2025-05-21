Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines scores franchise-best Monday with USD 5.1M domestic haul

Final Destination: Bloodlines continues its terrifying box office run with a record-setting Monday, grossing a franchise-best USD 5.1 million in the US. The R-rated horror sequel dropped just 60.1 percent from Sunday, a solid hold for a genre known for steep post-weekend declines, and more than doubled the Monday total of 2009’s The Final Destination, which plunged 65.1 percent to rake in USD 2.2M.

This impressive haul marks the second-biggest Monday for an R-rated horror film in the post-COVID era and the fourth-biggest Monday overall for any horror film since the pandemic. It outpaced titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s (USD 4.1M, -74.5 percent), Nope (USD 4.8M, -56.1 percent), and A Quiet Place: Day One (USD 5.1M, -59.4 percent). The only horror titles ahead of it are Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (USD 6.2M on Labor Day), Sinners (USD 7.8M on Easter), and A Quiet Place Part II (USD 9.5M on Memorial Day).

After just four days in theaters, Bloodlines has reached a domestic cumulative total of USD 56.7 million, adding to its growing global momentum. With a worldwide gross of USD 110.8 million, the sixth installment is well on its way to becoming the most successful entry in the Final Destination franchise.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busic and Lori Evans Taylor, Bloodlines serves as both a continuation and a reboot of the long-running supernatural horror series. The story follows a college student, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who begins receiving premonitions passed down from her grandmother — visions linked to a 1968 disaster narrowly averted. As death starts chasing her family, the familiar trope of the Final Destination franchise reawakens.

The film also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and horror icon Tony Todd in his final performance. After initially being developed as an HBO Max streaming exclusive, Bloodlines was upgraded to a theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures following delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming wrapped in Vancouver in May 2024.

Critically, Final Destination: Bloodlines has received the best reviews of the franchise to date, with praise for its fresh take, tense direction, and legacy nods. With strong word of mouth and no major horror competition on the horizon, the film’s deadly box office run is far from over.

