Zeenat Aman’s limited screen time as Maji Sa in The Royals was for a reason? interesting details inside

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar-led The Royals was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The show has been making headlines ever since its release. It also starred Zeenat Aman in the role of Maji Sa, and his cool role has impressed the netizens. However, she was seen for a very limited time on-screen, but audiences wanted to see her character more. Now, director Priyanka Ghose opened up on the same and shared that her role was meant to be a cameo appearance.

After fans were upset by Zeenat Aman's brief appearance in The Royals, director Priyanka Ghose clarified in an interview with India Today that the veteran actress was always meant to have a limited role. She explained, “Whenever we have legendary superstars making cameo appearances, we crave more, and the same happened with Zeenat ma’am.”

It wasn’t only Zeenat Aman’s role but Sakshi Tanwar’s character also caught the attention of the people. Sakshi played the role of Ishaan Khatter’s mother in the series.

In the same interview, Priyanka Ghose also opened up on the second season of The Royals and shared that they used to constantly banter on sets and joke about the plot of the show but she admitted that nothing has been confirmed yet. The director also revealed that they will only come in after the script has been written. Till now, she has no idea if something about the sequel is being planned. Priyanka asked the audience to wait till the producers make any formal announcement.

Meanwhile, The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Lisa Mishra, and more in important roles.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.”

