The Dinner Table Detective Episode 8: Reiko Confronts Keizan’s Murderer; Recap, Release Date And More

The seventh The Dinner Table Detective episode, titled ‘There Is No Such Thing as a Completely Locked Room File 1,’ opened with painter Keizan Matsushita being fatally stabbed in his studio. Reiko and Kazamatsuri interviewed witnesses: freelance journalist Maki Nakazoto and Keizan’s relative Misaki Aihara. Before dying, Keizan pointed to the “sleeping beauty” in his mural.

Advertisement

His wife and son appeared indifferent to his death. Misaki initially claimed to be the mural’s model, then shifted blame to Shoko Sasano, who was missing and linked to art forgeries. Reiko tricked Kageyama into helping investigate. The episode ended with Kageyama visiting the scene and Kazamatsuri returning unexpectedly.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 8 will see Reiko and Kageyama continue investigating Keizan’s death, focusing on the mural he indicated. Kageyama will identify the mural as a clue to unlocking the locked-room mystery.

After he declares that “no room is truly sealed,” they will discover a hidden passage within the studio. When Reiko explores it, she will encounter a mysterious woman brandishing a knife. With her exit blocked, Reiko will arm herself with a baton. The episode will reveal what drove the woman to madness and what Keizan meant with his dying gesture.

Titled ‘There Is No Such Thing as a Completely Locked Room File 2,’ The Dinner Table Detective Episode 8 is scheduled to premiere in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Friday, May 23, 2025. The episode will be broadcast on Fuji TV's "Noitamina" programming block and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video the next day. TVer will update episodes every Thursday.

Advertisement

International viewers can watch The Dinner Table Detective Episode 8 on Prime Video as well, typically about half a day after its Japanese release. The mystery series streams weekly with English subtitles and is also available in several dubbed languages, including English.

For more updates on The Dinner Table Detective anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: The Dinner Table Detective Episode 7: Kageyeama Solves Another Case; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More