POLL RESULT: If not Shanaya Kapoor, fans reveal who they’re dying to see with Vikrant Massey, find out

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is all set for his upcoming love story Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. He will be seen alongside debutante Shanaya Kapoor in the film. Recently, director Santosh Singh shared that before finalizing Shanaya, he had considered Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta for the female lead. Pinkvilla ran a poll asking fans who they would have preferred alongside Vikrant and the verdict is in. Tara Sutaria emerged as the clear favorite!

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on May 9 to see which actress fans would have loved more with Vikrant Massey if not Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The options were Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta. Tara became the winner with 59.46% of the votes, while Pratibha received 40.54% of the votes.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Mid-day, director Santosh Singh shared that Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta were his first choices for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. He said, “The film had its own journey of finding the heroine. We (initially) had Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta for the role, but their dates didn’t work out. We tested Shanaya, and she passed with flying colors.”

The director also spilled the beans on Shanaya Kapoor’s four-month workshop for her role in the upcoming film and added he worked closely with her acting coach. He also mentioned that she had completely memorized the script before they began shooting.

Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on a love story between two visually impaired individuals. Vishal Mishra’s music adds emotion to the film’s story. The film is produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under Mini Films. It is all set to release on July 11, 2025.

