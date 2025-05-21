Thudarum Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's latest outing scores MASSIVE Rs 222 crore in 24 days

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is recording a superlative box office run and storming every possible record ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie recently hit the Rs 200 crore mark globally and is now on the verge of crossing the Rs 225 crore mark.

Met with positive word-of-mouth, Thudarum raked in around Rs 222 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 24 days of its theatrical run. It stormed around Rs 110 crore in its home turf while the rest of India contributed a sum of Rs 19.3 crore gross.

The movie also performed exceptionally well in the international markets and clocked over USD 10.84 million (Rs 92.7 crore gross) by the end of its 4th weekend.

While the movie emerged as the second best performer overseas, only behind L2 Empuraan (USD 16 million), it grabbed the third spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies worldwide. The first two spots belong to L2 Empuraan (Rs 265 crore) and Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore).

The Mohanlal starrer will storm the Rs 225 crore mark in a couple of days. It will be interesting to see whether it can surpass the final cume of Manjummel Boys. For the unversed, the family entertainer became the most profitable big star movie in recent times in Malayalam cinema.

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office in 24 days is as follows —

Kerala - Rs 110 Crore

Rest Of India - Rs 19.3 Crore

Overseas - USD 10.84M (Rs 92.7 Crore)

Total Gross Collection - Rs 222 Crore

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

