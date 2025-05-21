Tourist Family Worldwide Box Office: Sasikumar starrer heartwarming drama crosses Rs 75 crore globally

Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, continues to hold well at the box office. The family heartwarming drama directed by Abhishan Jeevinth had started on a low note but put up a strong total in three weeks of its run, thanks to its positive reception among the audience.

Bankrolled by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the movie has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the global box office. It still has some fuel left and has the potential to hit around Rs 90 crore to 100 crore by the end of its global theatrical run.

However, hitting the century mark is a little difficult as the movie will face a new rival from June 6th with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life grabbing most of the screens.

The Sasikumar starrer has already emerged as a blockbuster. It has performed exceptionally and stormed past the Tamil Nadu box office collections of its rival release, Retro. It has grossed around Rs 52 crore from its home turf only, which is a big achievement for such a small film, that too, in a clash scenario.

It will be interesting to see how the movie holds up in the coming days. It still has around two weeks to gain solid traction at the box office before ending its theatrical journey.

