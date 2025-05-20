Prince and Family Kerala Box Office Day 13: Dileep’s comedy-drama holds strong, collects Rs 55 lakh on 2nd Tuesday
Prince & Family, starring Dileep in the lead, collected Rs 55 lakh on Day 13 at the Kerala box office.
Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 13: Malayalam movie Prince & Family, starring Dileep in the lead role, is holding well at the box office. The movie met with positive word-of-mouth among the audience, thus registering an encouraging hold at the box office.
Debuting with Rs 80 lakh on its opening day, the Binto Stephen-directed film has recorded a strong run so far and has performed better than its rival releases, Sarkeet and Padakkalam. Prince & Family wrapped its first weekend at Rs 2.95 crore and first week at Rs 6.40 crore gross. The family comedy continues to gain traction and wrapped its second weekend at a strong figure of Rs 8.95 crore.
And now, the movie has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in Kerala, with Rs 55 lakh coming on Day 12. The total cume of Prince & Family now stands at Rs 10.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Let's see how the movie performs against Tovino Thomas' Narivetta from this weekend.
Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Box Office
|1
|Rs 80 lakh
|2
|Rs 90 lakh
|3
|Rs 1.25 crore
|4
|Rs 90 lakh
|5
|Rs 85 lakh
|6
|Rs 90 lakh
|7
|Rs 80 lakh
|8
|Rs 75 lakh
|9
|Rs 90 lakh
|10
|Rs 1.40 crore
|11
|Rs 60 lakh
|12
|Rs 55 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 10.50 crore
Prince & Family in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
