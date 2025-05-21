OPINION: Paresh Rawal quits Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s Hera Pheri 3, a smart stand or serious slip-up?

The past few days have been nothing short of dramatic for fans of the Hera Pheri franchise. In a surprising turn of events, Paresh Rawal, synonymous with the iconic character Babu Bhaiya, has stepped away from Hera Pheri 3, sparking waves of disappointment among industry insiders and fans alike.

While initial rumors suggested that the actor exited the project due to creative differences, Paresh Rawal clarified that he had no such issues with director Priyadarshan. Following this, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the producers of Hera Pheri 3, Cape of Good Films, have served a legal notice to Rawal, seeking Rs 25 crore in damages for the financial loss incurred due to what they claim is his unprofessional conduct.

Akshay Kumar, who recently reacquired the rights to the Hera Pheri franchise and even shot a promotional video with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, had sent a legal notice to Rawal.

Why? Because, despite having signed a contract and accepted an advance, Paresh is now demanding Rs 30 crore for the film, an amount nearly seven times his known market value of Rs 4.5 crore. The producers, acknowledging his pivotal role, were willing to stretch up to Rs 12 crore, but the sudden spike to Rs 30 crore has left everyone stunned.

So, is Paresh Rawal right or wrong?

Here’s where things get nuanced. Is he wrong for wanting to be paid more? Absolutely not. Babu Bhaiya isn’t just a character; he’s the core of the movie, and audiences are hooked on his persona. Just as Robert Downey Jr. commands a premium for portraying Iron Man, it’s only fair that Paresh seeks value for a role that’s central to the franchise’s identity.

But here’s the catch: Downey’s contractual demands were made before Marvel pulled the trigger on production, not after the studio had invested millions and started filming.

That’s the key issue here: timing. If Paresh Rawal had expressed these concerns upfront, perhaps Akshay Kumar wouldn’t have gone ahead and purchased the rights or at least renegotiated terms with full clarity.

Now, with the film in motion, funds allocated, and promotional shoots already completed, pulling out or changing terms doesn’t just feel unprofessional. It creates a ripple effect of uncertainty and financial strain on everyone involved.

And then there’s the manner in which Rawal exited. Reports suggest he walked away without even attempting to resolve matters through discussion.

For someone who has worked with Akshay and director Priyadarshan for over three decades, the silence is telling. Could there be more to the story than just money? Possibly. But until further light is shed, the optics of walking out post-signing and after receiving an advance do not reflect well.

It’s easy to empathize with Paresh Rawal’s stance; he deserves to be valued. But value isn’t just about monetary worth; it’s also about professionalism, trust, and timing.

As fans, we can only hope that cooler heads prevail. Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel have created magic together for years. There’s too much legacy and too much love for this franchise to fall apart.

It’s not just about Hera Pheri 3; it’s about preserving a piece of cinema that continues to bring joy across generations. Let’s hope ego takes a back seat, and laughter takes the stage again.

