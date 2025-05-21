Box Office: Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers slips to No. 3 in US, but shows steady Monday hold

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, now marketed as The New Avengers, slipped to No. 3 at the US box office, but its USD 1.8 million gross suggests it still has staying power. Its third Monday performance came after only a 32.5 percent drop from the previous Monday. This is particularly impressive given the mounting competition and the loss of 370 theaters last Friday, including several IMAX locations.

In comparison to other MCU titles at the same stage, The New Avengers is holding up better than many. It outperformed third Monday figures for Thor (USD 1.7M, -41.2 percent), Captain America: The First Avenger (USD 1.7M, -51.4 percent), and Black Widow (USD 1.4M, -52.3 percent) and nearly matched Ant-Man (USD 1.9M, -42.2 percent). Notably, it only fell behind Iron Man (USD 3.1M, -20 percent) in terms of third Monday hold among similar Marvel properties.

The domestic cumulative total for The New Avengers now stands at USD 157.3 million. The film is poised to surpass Eternals’ total US gross of USD 164.9 million by Friday, marking yet another milestone for the ensemble-led title. However, while the film’s legs remain controlled, the likelihood of crossing the USD 200 million domestic mark is starting to wane. Industry projections currently place its final US haul between USD 195 million and USD 210 million, depending on how well it performs over the upcoming holiday weekend.

Thunderbolts, the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the concluding installment of Phase Five, premiered on April 22, 2025, in London before its US release on May 2 to positive reviews. Directed by Jake Schreier, with a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, the film features an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Set around a group of antiheroes forced to collaborate on a high-stakes mission, the movie concluded with the rebranding of the team as The New Avengers.

Critically praised and already the fifth highest-grossing film of 2025 with USD 326.3 million worldwide, Thunderbolts continues to demonstrate audience engagement and signals that it is here to not only stay but shape the superhero house’s future storyline.

