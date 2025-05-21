‘There was pin-drop silence’: Wamiqa Gabbi recalls her brother’s bizarre advice before first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Wamiqa Gabbi, who is all set to appear in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf alongside Rajkummar Rao, has been busy promoting the film. In a recent interview, she recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed a bizarre suggestion her brother gave her to grab the superstar’s attention. As per the actress, he jokingly advised her to slit her wrist which stunned everyone and there was pin-drop silence.

Wamiqa Gabbi on her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Wamiqa Gabbi recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Baby John. She shared that SRK visited the set on the Mahurat day and greeted everyone present.

Wamiqa mentioned that she was standing behind two or three people, so Shah Rukh couldn’t see her clearly. After that, her brother gave her a bizarre piece of advice, to slit her wrist so that SRK would notice her.

When Shah Rukh finally approached and said hello, Wamiqa loudly told him about her brother’s unusual suggestion. The entire crew and set fell into stunned silence, including SRK himself. Embarrassed, she then quickly said thank you.

Wamiqa Gabbi's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhool Chuk Maaf is all set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

The trailer, lasting nearly three minutes, provides a glimpse into the journey of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s characters, Ranjan and Titli. The latter's father sets a strict condition: Ranjan must secure a government job within two months to win his approval for their marriage.

Ranjan manages to land the job, leading both families to begin wedding preparations. The couple happily celebrates the Haldi ceremony on the 29th, the day before their big day. However, the 30th never arrives as Ranjan finds himself trapped in a time loop. The ensuing chaos promises an amusing and thrilling experience for viewers.

The cast of the movie also includes Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria. Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

