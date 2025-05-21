Bhool Chuk Maaf vs Kesari Veer vs Kapkapiii Box Office Expectations: Which Bollywood movie will lead this Friday?

May 23 will bring three new additions to the box office race. Yes, there is a clash of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, and Kapkapiii knocking at our doors. They will run parallel to holdover releases like Raid 2, Mission Impossible 8 and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Ahead of the upcoming releases, let's decode which film will lead the competition this Friday.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is finally releasing in cinemas after a legal row. It was initially scheduled to hit the screens on May 9, 2025. The makers of the time-loop romantic comedy decided to go for its direct OTT release on May 16. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is expected to open in the range of Rs 2.25 crore in theaters.

Kesari Veer, which stars Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role, is also releasing on the same day. Also featuring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, the period film delves into the story of unsung warriors who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple. Jointly helmed by Prince Dhiman and Kanubhai Chauhan, Kesari Veer looks to open in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.

Helmed by late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, Kapkapiii was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas in June 2024. Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, the horror comedy is a remake of the 2023 Malayalam film, Romancham. Kapkapiii is expected to collect Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. It has the pressure to revive the horror comedy genre after the disappointing fate of The Bhootnii earlier this month.

Out of all these movies, Bhool Chuk Maaf is likely to lead the competition. However, the performance of the Rajkummar Rao-led film shall most likely remain dull along with the other two releases, Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which is the top Hollywood performer in India, will perform better than these three Bollywood films on its second Friday.

