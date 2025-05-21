Chainsaw Man Chapter 204: Denji To Accept Yoru’s Offer; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

Titled ‘Human Shield,’ the last Chainsaw Man chapter began as Denji avoided multiple punches from the Fake Chainsaw Man. Meanwhile, one of the victims trapped inside him pleads with Denji, explaining that each failed strike causes them more pain. He suggests that targeting the heart would free the victims.

However, Denji hesitates upon realizing the heart is shielded by another victim’s face. He ends up getting hit by another building. Yoru offers to kill the fake regardless of collateral damage. Their conversation is cut short when the Falling Devil lifts the building, aiming to crush the crowd below—the real Fami included.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 204 will likely begin with the building thrown by the Falling Devil hitting its mark, confirming the aftermath and status of Denji, Yoru, Fami, and the Fake Chainsaw Man. The fake may observe the chaos from a distance, waiting to resume his battle with Denji as Fami regroups with Falling.

Focus should then return to Denji and Yoru, with Denji accepting her assistance. After a short exchange, Denji will likely strike the Fake Chainsaw Man again, now abandoning the idea of rescuing the people embedded within his enemy.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 204 will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The exact release times will naturally vary across time zones, so be sure to check with that in mind.

For those who wish to read the chapter as it drops, Chainsaw Man Chapter 204 will be available on platforms such as Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two options provide free access to the most recent three issues, whereas the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

