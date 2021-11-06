Sooryavanshi Opening Day Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s film bring back the audience; Collects 27 crore

And the day that everyone in the Hindi film industry has been waiting for is here as Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi fronted by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in key roles has raked in collections in the range of Rs 26.50 to 27.25 crore. It has taken the best start for a Hindi film since the release of War (2019) in terms of collections and when it comes to footfalls, it’s the best start for a Hindi film since Dabangg 3 (2019). Sooryavanshi will certainly end up being the second biggest opener for Akshay after Mission Mangal (2019), and it’s commendable to attain this in the middle of a pandemic.

The figures have pumped in ample joy, happiness and excitement in the exhibition sector as the sign of the audience stepping out in big numbers is actually a sign of revival. Taking a bold move of bringing the film despite uncertainties has resulted in Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty getting a lot of blessing from the exhibition sector, as without this a revival might not have been possible. The approx. Opening day footfalls will be in the range of 20 Lakh, which means that approximately 17 to 18 Lakh people stepped out to watch Sooryavanshi on the opening day in cinema halls. The opening day collections were of course boasted due to the holiday factor, but nonetheless, it’s an encouraging start as the figures are excellent across the board.

The best performing territory for Sooryavanshi was Gujarat followed by Delhi/UP and Maharashtra. The three national chains – PVR, INOX, Cinepolis – have collected Rs 10.80 crore, with the non-national chains and single screens contributing in the range of Rs 14.50 to 15.25 crore. There has been a lot of chatter about the death of cinema halls due to the advent of OTT, however, the day one figures of Sooryavanshi are testimony to the fact that this medium of entertainment is here to stay for ages.

The film released on 3519 screens with nearly 15000 shows in India. The biz will see a slight dip on Saturday, as that’s how cinema halls have conventionally performed in the pre-pandemic era too. It should get back to Friday levels on Sunday and we are looking at an opening weekend of Rs 70 crore plus. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

