Gangubai Opening Day Territorial Break Down: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film collects Rs 9.50 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai has taken a solid start at the box office with collections of Rs 9.50 crore plus on it’s opening day. The Alia Bhatt fronted period drama has fared the best in Mumbai circuit with Delhi UP being the second biggest contributor. SLB directorial are usually driven by biz in Mumbai and Gujarat and Gangubai is no different, as the audience in these places have come out in big numbers.

The 50 percent occupancy cap did hurt Gangubai in Mumbai, as the figures would have been higher by at-least 10 percent if not for the restrictions. None the less, this in a phenomenal start for this film and consolidates Alia Bhatt’s position as the number one female star of the industry in today’s time. Yes, the collections were aided by the brand value of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but the figures would have been a little lower if not for the film being spearheaded by a star like Alia.

The film is recording a big jump in collections on Saturday with multiplexes already showing a spike in the range of 25 to 30% as compared to Friday. Another jump in biz is expected on Sunday, since the single screens are also slowly coming into picture. There seems to be genuine appreciation around the film, especially in the female audience, and this should enable Gangubai have a long and steady run at the ticket window.

It has more or less a clear run until the release of Bachchan Pandey in the core performing markets like Mumbai, Gujarat and Pune, though the screen count will be impacted by Jhund and Radhe Shyam in the coming two weeks. Gangubai is headed to rake in Rs 35 crore plus over it’s weekend, and this is an exceptional result, around 5 crore higher than the general pre-release expectations. The figures coming in last night suggested a start of Rs 8.50 crore, but the non national chains too have put up a healthy contribution leading to a bigger than estimated number. Checkout the territorial breakdown of Gangubai.

Mumbai: Rs 3.60 crore

Delhi UP: Rs 1.45 crore

East Punjab: Rs 0.70 crore

Rajasthan: Rs 0.50 crore

CP: Rs 0.43 crore

CI: Rs 0.36 crore

Nizam: Rs 0.65 crore

Mysore: Rs 0.63 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 0.13 crore

Kerala: Rs 0.08 crore

West Bengal: Rs 0.55 crore

Bihar: Rs 0.23 crore

Odisha: Rs 0.11 crore

Assam: Rs 0.09 crore

Total: Rs 9.51 crore

The Telugu dubbed version has collected approximately Rs 8 lakh, whereas the Tamil dubbed is expected to have contributed another Rs 3 to 4 lakh, taking the all India biz in the vicinity of Rs 9.64 crore.

