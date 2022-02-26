Box Office: Bheemla Nayak has a Bumper opening day; All-time record in Nizam, tops 50 crores worldwide

Bheemla Nayak blasted off with a BUMPER start at the Indian box office on Friday, grossing Rs. 36 crores, with Rs. 31.25 crores (Rs. 24.50 crores share) approx coming from Telugu states. The Pawan Kalyan starrer took the all-time record for opening day in Nizam, beating Pushpa, with Rs. 15 crores (Rs. 10 crores share) approx. It was badly hit in Andhra Pradesh due to dirty play by the state administration specifically targeting the film. The film played strongly overseas as well, with $1.90 million (Rs. 14 crores) approx as of Friday, including $1.10 million previews on Thursday. The worldwide gross stands at Rs. 50.25 crores approx at end of the day.

The ticketing issue was mostly sorted a few weeks back with talks between industry bigwigs and the government. It was only after that, the release of this film and others were finalised. The new increased ticket prices were supposed to be implemented at the very latest by this Friday but in the end, the government not only backtracked from the agreed pricing but also forcefully stopped any extra shows. To blatantly suppress a film like this due to revenge politics is simply shameful, to say the least.

A comparison between the two Pawan films is below, wherein Nizam Bheemla Nayak is ahead of Vakeel Saab by nearly 30 per cent, but it's the opposite in Andhra Pradesh, with the former being just two-thirds of the latter. Bheemla Nayak lost at least Rs. 10 crores in the state due to low tickets and limited showcasing. The real value on opening day in AP/TS is Rs. 42 crores approx, which would have been a non-Baahubali opening day record.

Nizam

Bheemla Nayak - Rs. 15 crores

Vakeel Saab - Rs. 11.70 crores

Ceeded

Bheemla Nayak - Rs. 4.50 crores

Vakeel Saab - Rs. 5.10 crores

Andhra

Bheemla Nayak - Rs. 11.75 crores

Vakeel Saab - Rs. 18.85 crores

AP/TS

Bheemla Nayak - Rs. 31.25 crores

Vakeel Saab - Rs. 35.65 crores

The initial audience reports are positive and the film should have a good run at the box office. Nizam may see some more records falling in the coming days while Andhra Pradesh shall record healthy occupancies but collections may not be as good. Outside Telugu states, the film opened strongly wherever Telugu films performs.

The territorial breakdown for the opening day of Bheemla Nayak is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 15 crores (Rs. 10 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 4.50 crores (Rs. 3.35 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 11.75 crore (Rs. 11.15 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 31.25 crores (Rs. 24.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 3.50 crores (Rs. 1.75 crores share)

North India - Rs. 85 lakhs (Rs. 35 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakh share)

India - Rs. 36 crores (Rs. 26.75 crores share)

North America - $1.35 million

Gulf - $200K

Europe - $200K

Oceania - $120K

Rest of the World - $30K

Overseas - $1.90 million / Rs. 14.25 crores

Worldwide - Rs. 50.25 crores