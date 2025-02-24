Global Box Office 2025: Ne Zha 2 Leads with USD 1.9B, Full Top 10 List Till February

The global box office saw significant performances in the first two months of 2025, with multiple Hollywood and international releases making waves. While China’s Ne Zha 2 dominated with a staggering USD 1.9 billion, the USA’s Captain America: Brave New World and Dog Man made impressive strides. Here’s a look at the top 10 films so far and their worldwide earnings.

1) Ne Zha 2

Release Date: January 29, 2025

The sequel to the 2019 animated blockbuster, Ne Zha 2 follows the titular rebellious deity child and his companion, Ao Bing, as they navigate their shared existence and compete in ascension trials. The Chinese film has dominated the global box office, grossing a staggering USD 1.9 billion.

2) Detective Chinatown 1900

Release Date: January 29, 2025

The fourth installment in the popular detective franchise follows an investigation in San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1900. Another Chinese offering, it has performed exceptionally well, earning USD 471.5 million globally.

3) Captain America: Brave New World

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson, now taking on the mantle of Captain America, uncovering a conspiracy involving President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. The latest MCU entry has grossed USD 289.5 million.

4) Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force

Release Date: January 29, 2025

The second part of the epic Chinese fantasy trilogy continues the battle between Xiqi and the Shang dynasty. The film has earned USD 173.2 million worldwide.

5) Boonie Bears: Future Reborn

Release Date: January 29, 2025

The eleventh film in the Boonie Bears franchise takes its characters 100 years into the future, where they must confront an environmental catastrophe. The film has garnered USD 105.4 million globally.

6) Dog Man

Release Date: January 31, 2025

DreamWorks Animation’s adaptation of the popular children’s graphic novel has crossed the USD 100 million mark, standing at USD 105 million.

7) Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants

Release Date: January 29, 2025

Tsui Hark’s adaptation of Jin Yong’s classic wuxia novel has set records in Chinese cinema, amassing USD 93.9 million.

8) Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Release Date: February 14, 2025

The fourth installment in the Bridget Jones franchise follows her journey as a widowed single mother navigating modern dating. The film has earned USD 71 million worldwide.

9) Den of Thieves 2: Panther

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Inspired by the Antwerp diamond heist, the thriller has grossed USD 53.9 million since its release.

10) Operation Hadal

Release Date: January 29, 2025

Directed by Dante Lam, the military action film follows the Chinese Navy as they fight off mercenaries occupying an offshore platform. It has grossed USD 53.7 million globally.

With an exciting mix of animated adventures, superhero blockbusters, and franchise sequels, the 2025 global box office so far reflects a diverse array of audience preferences. More markets are yet to open for several of these films, indicating further growth in their earnings in the coming weeks.