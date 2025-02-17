Pinkvilla Predicts HIGHEST Worldwide Grossers of 2025: Ne Zha 2, Avatar 3, Zootopia 2

As 2025 unfolds, Ne Zha 2, Avatar 3, and Zootopia 2 are set to make a major impact at the global box office, with the former film already having remarkably opened its account. Pinkvilla predicts these three films will top the year's highest-grossing list, with Ne Zha 2 projected to hit $2.2 billion, Avatar 3 $1.9 billion, and Zootopia 2 $1.7 billion.

2025 could mark the first time a Chinese movie tops the yearly box office charts, a groundbreaking moment for the global showbiz scene. While other big contenders this year include Mission: Impossible 8, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and Superman, these three films stand out as the front-runners.

Ne Zha 2, Avatar 3, and Zootopia 2 Poised to Dominate the 2025 Global Box Office

Ne Zha 2 – A Groundbreaking Sequel

Ne Zha 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 animated hit, was released on January 29, the first day of the traditional Chinese New Year. The film has already made waves in both the Chinese and international markets, recently crossing the $1.5 billion mark, surpassing the lifetime hauls of The Avengers, Furious 7, and Top Gun: Maverick.

It has also outgrossed Barbie and Frozen 2 in terms of worldwide collection and is now set to overtake Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

The film’s plot follows the titular character and his companion Ao Bing as they struggle to rebuild their mortal bodies amidst divine challenges. Ne Zha 2 is expected to continue its dominance and reach the above-predicted box office milestone.

Avatar 3 — The Return of the Epic Sci-Fi Saga

Avatar 3, officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is the highly awaited sequel in James Cameron’s celebrated Avatar franchise. Slated for release in December 2025, the film is poised to further the epic sci-fi saga’s success.

With a stellar returning cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver, Avatar 3 is expected to captivate audiences with its visually stunning blue hues and gripping storyline. While the plot remains under wraps, anticipation for the next chapter is palpable, and its massive budget and global fanbase are sure to make it a box-office juggernaut.

Zootopia 2 — A Family Favorite

The sequel to the beloved 2016 animated film is set to hit theaters on November 26, 2025. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the movie will once again follow the dynamic duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they embark on a thrilling new adventure.

This time, they must go undercover in the Marsh Market to solve a mystery involving an eccentric reptile. With a star-studded cast including Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, and Fortune Feimster, Zootopia 2 promises to be a family-friendly offering that will draw massive audiences worldwide during this year’s holiday season.

Have you caught Ne Zha 2 in theaters yet? Which of the other two films are you most excited for? Let us know!