Good Newwz International Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay, Kareena's film collects over 200 crore in a week

Good Newwz international box office collection: Akshay Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has earned a whopping Rs 201.57 crore worldwide.

Good Newwz international box office report is out. The , Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has minted Rs. 201.57 crore at the ticket windows across the world. Apoorva Mehta, co-producer of the movie took to his Twitter handle to reveal the numbers. He wrote, "The Batras are taking over the globe with their wide smiles! #GoodNewwz.

Coming to domestic box office numbers, the movie has emerged a hit already within 8 days. As per BOI, the movie has garnered Rs 134.25 crore and is continuing its dream run in India. For the unversed, the 1st day collection of Good Newwz was Rs 17.5 crore and showed a jump on day 2 and day 3 and earned Rs 21.5 crore and Rs 26 crore. The movie saw a huge surge in the collection on day 6 i.e New Year Day. It collected a whopping Rs 22.25 crore which is more than its opening day numbers. Positive word of mouth and film critics reports have also helped the movie to replicate the same good numbers till now. And the other three releases, Bhangra Paa Lai, Shimla Mirch and Sab Kushal Mangal hardly have created any buzz and is no threat to Good Newwz.

Check out the tweet right below.

Speaking of the movie, the comedy-drama is helmed by debutant director Raj Mehta and it revolves around two Mumbai-based couples, who have with surname Batra and about their tryst with IVF. Trouble ensues when they learn that their samples were accidentally exchanged at the center.

ALSO READ: Good Newwz Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit & Kiara end the year with a rib tickling comedy

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019

Credits :Twitter

Read More