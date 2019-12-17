Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

Avengers: Endgame triumphed all Bollywood films this year to emerge with the highest lifetime collection of Rs 373.22 crore. Take a look at the other high-grossing films of 2019.

Bollywood movie makers faced some tough competition from the West this year. We would be lying if we didn't say that one of the best films of 2019 came from Hollywood. With anticipation through the roof, Avengers: Endgame lived up to the hype and at the same time triumphed all Bollywood films this year to emerge with the highest lifetime collection of Rs 373.22 crore at the domestic box office and also broke multiple box office records. After Avengers: Endgame came and Tiger Shroff's action packed War followed by the controversial and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh with a lifetime collection of Rs 317.91 crore and Rs 278.24 crore respectively. The other two films that featured in the top five were Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat.

Check out 2019's films and their lifetime collections below:

Disclaimer: Box office figures are collated from various sources. Pinkvilla does not vouch for these figures as the final box office figure.

