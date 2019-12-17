Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
Bollywood movie makers faced some tough competition from the West this year. We would be lying if we didn't say that one of the best films of 2019 came from Hollywood. With anticipation through the roof, Avengers: Endgame lived up to the hype and at the same time triumphed all Bollywood films this year to emerge with the highest lifetime collection of Rs 373.22 crore at the domestic box office and also broke multiple box office records. After Avengers: Endgame came Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action packed War followed by the controversial Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh with a lifetime collection of Rs 317.91 crore and Rs 278.24 crore respectively. The other two films that featured in the top five were Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat.
Check out 2019's films and their lifetime collections below:
|Film
|Release
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|Panipat
|06-Dec
|Rs 20.18 cr (counting)
|Running
|Pati Patni Aur Woh
|06-Dec
|Rs 41.64 cr (counting)
|Running
|Avengers: Endgame
|26-Apr
|India: Rs 373.22 cr
Global: $2.79 billion
|Hit
|War (all languages)
|02-Oct
|Rs 317.91 cr
|Hit
|Kabir Singh
|21-Jun
|Rs 278.24 cr
|Hit
|Uri - The Surgical Strike
|11-Jan
|Rs 245.36 cr
|Hit
|Bharat
|05-Jun
|Rs 211.07 cr
|Hit
|Mission Mangal
|15-Aug
|Rs 202.98 cr
|Hit
|Housefull 4
|25-Oct
|Rs 194.59 cr
|Hit
|The Lion King
|19-Jul
|India: Rs 158.71 cr
Global: $638 million
|Hit
|Kesari
|22-Mar
|Rs 154.41 cr
|Hit
|Total Dhamaal
|22-Feb
|Rs 154.23 cr
|Hit
|Chhichhore
|06-Sep
|Rs 153.09 cr
|Hit
|Super 30
|12-Jul
|Rs 146.94 cr
|Hit
|Saaho
|30-Aug
|Rs 142.95 cr
|Hit
|Dream Girl
|13-Sep
|Rs 142.26 cr
|Hit
|Gully Boy
|14-Feb
|Rs 140.25 cr
|Hit
|Bala
|07-Nov
|Rs 115.99 cr
|Hit
|De De Pyaar De
|17-May
|Rs 103.64 cr
|Hit
|Badla
|08-Mar
|Rs 87.99 cr
|Hit
|Batla House
|15-Aug
|Rs 87.22 cr
|Hit
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|05-Jul
|Rs 86.11 cr
|Hit
|Captain Marvel
|08-Mar
|India: Rs 84.36 cr
Global: $1 billion plus
|Hit
|Kalank
|17-Apr
|Rs 80.35 cr
|Flop
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|02-Aug
|India: Rs 75.85 cr
Global: $758.9 million
|Hit
|Student Of The Year 2
|10-May
|Rs 69.11cr
|Flop
|Joker
|02-Oct
|India: Rs 67.96 cr
Global: $1bn
|Hit
|Article 15
|28-Jun
|Rs 65.45 cr
|Hit
|Aladdin
|24-May
|India: Rs 55.73 cr
Global:$1 billion plus
|Hit
|Marjaavaan
|15-Nov
|Rs 47.69 cr
|Flop
|Romeo Akbar Walter
|05-Apr
|Rs 38.83 cr
|Flop
|Frozen 2
|22-Nov
|India: Rs 37.97 cr
Global: $739 million
|Hit
|Judgementall Hai Kya
|26-Jul
|Rs 33.11 cr
|Flop
|Pagalpanti
|22-Nov
|Rs 32.55 cr
|Flop
|Commando 3
|29-Nov
|Rs 30.90 cr
|Flop
|Annabelle Comes Home
|27-Jun
|India: Rs 30.08 cr
Global: $228.6 million
|Hit
|Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
|30-May
|Rs 25.30 cr
|Flop
|Junglee
|29-Mar
|Rs 24.70 cr
|Flop
|PM Narendra Modi
|24-May
|Rs 23.70 cr
|Flop
|Saand Ki Aankh
|25-Oct
|Rs 23.39 cr
|Flop
|The Accidental Prime Minister
|11-Jan
|Rs 22.65 cr
|Flop
|Shazam!
|05-Apr
|India: Rs 21.10 cr
Global: $258.8 million
|Flop
|Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
|01-Feb
|Rs 20.28 cr
|Flop
|The Sky Is Pink
|11-Oct
|Rs 20.03 cr
|Flop
|X-Men: Dark Phoenix
|05-Jun
|India: Rs 18.95 cr
Global: $252.4 million
|Flop
|Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi)
|25-Jan
|Rs 18.19 cr
|Flop
|Men In Black: International
|14-Jun
|India: Rs 17.60 cr
Global: $253.9 million
|Flop
|The Tashkent Files
|12-Apr
|Rs 17.21 cr
|Flop
|Jabariya Jodi
|09-Aug
|Rs 16.33 cr
|Flop
|Section 375
|13-Sep
|Rs 12.35 cr
|Flop
|India’s Most Wanted
|24-May
|Rs 11.90 cr
|Flop
|Ujda Chaman
|01-Nov
|Rs 10.51 cr
|Flop
|Made In China
|25-Oct
|Rs 9.63 cr
|Flop
|Why Cheat India
|18-Jan
|Rs 8.66 cr
|Flop
|Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
|20-Sep
|Rs 7.95 cr
|Flop
|Bumblebee
|4- Jan
|India: Rs 7.66 cr
Global: $468 million
|Flop
|Hotel Mumbai
|29-Nov
|Rs 7.21 cr
|Flop
|Arjun Patiala
|26-Jul
|Rs 6.62 cr
|Flop
|Sonchiriya
|01-Mar
|Rs 6.60 cr
|Flop
|Blank
|03-May
|Rs 5.15 cr
|Flop
|Game Over
|14-Jun
|Rs 4.69 cr
|Flop
|Khandaani Shafakhana
|02-Aug
|Rs 3.83 cr
|Flop
|Notebook
|29-Mar
|Rs 3.72 cr
|Flop
|Amavas
|08-Feb
|Rs 3.06 cr
|Flop
|Khamoshi
|14-Jun
|Rs 0.67 cr
|Flop
|Setters
|03-May
|Rs 0.58 cr
|Flop
Disclaimer: Box office figures are collated from various sources. Pinkvilla does not vouch for these figures as the final box office figure.
