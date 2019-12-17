Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

Avengers: Endgame triumphed all Bollywood films this year to emerge with the highest lifetime collection of Rs 373.22 crore. Take a look at the other high-grossing films of 2019.
34462 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 06:23 pm
Bollywood movie makers faced some tough competition from the West this year. We would be lying if we didn't say that one of the best films of 2019 came from Hollywood. With anticipation through the roof, Avengers: Endgame lived up to the hype and at the same time triumphed all Bollywood films this year to emerge with the highest lifetime collection of Rs 373.22 crore at the domestic box office and also broke multiple box office records. After Avengers: Endgame came Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action packed War followed by the controversial Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh with a lifetime collection of Rs 317.91 crore and Rs 278.24 crore respectively. The other two films that featured in the top five were Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat.

Check out 2019's films and their lifetime collections below:

Film Release Lifetime Verdict
Panipat 06-Dec Rs 20.18 cr (counting) Running
Pati Patni Aur Woh 06-Dec Rs 41.64 cr (counting) Running
Avengers: Endgame 26-Apr India: Rs 373.22 cr
Global: $2.79 billion		 Hit
War (all languages) 02-Oct Rs 317.91 cr Hit
Kabir Singh 21-Jun Rs 278.24 cr Hit
Uri - The Surgical Strike 11-Jan Rs 245.36 cr Hit
Bharat 05-Jun Rs 211.07 cr Hit
Mission Mangal 15-Aug Rs 202.98 cr Hit
Housefull 4 25-Oct Rs 194.59 cr Hit
The Lion King 19-Jul India: Rs 158.71 cr
Global: $638 million		 Hit
Kesari 22-Mar Rs 154.41 cr Hit
Total Dhamaal 22-Feb Rs 154.23 cr Hit
Chhichhore 06-Sep Rs 153.09 cr Hit
Super 30 12-Jul Rs 146.94 cr Hit
Saaho 30-Aug Rs 142.95 cr Hit
Dream Girl 13-Sep Rs 142.26 cr Hit
Gully Boy 14-Feb Rs 140.25 cr Hit
Bala 07-Nov Rs 115.99 cr Hit
De De Pyaar De 17-May Rs 103.64 cr Hit
Badla 08-Mar Rs 87.99 cr Hit
Batla House 15-Aug Rs 87.22 cr Hit
Spider-Man: Far From Home 05-Jul Rs 86.11 cr Hit
Captain Marvel 08-Mar India: Rs 84.36 cr
Global: $1 billion plus		 Hit
Kalank 17-Apr Rs 80.35 cr Flop
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 02-Aug India: Rs 75.85 cr
Global: $758.9 million		 Hit
Student Of The Year 2 10-May Rs 69.11cr Flop
Joker 02-Oct India: Rs 67.96 cr
Global: $1bn		 Hit
Article 15 28-Jun Rs 65.45 cr Hit
Aladdin 24-May India: Rs 55.73 cr
Global:$1 billion plus		 Hit
Marjaavaan 15-Nov Rs 47.69 cr Flop
Romeo Akbar Walter 05-Apr Rs 38.83 cr Flop
Frozen 2 22-Nov India: Rs 37.97 cr
Global: $739 million		 Hit
Judgementall Hai Kya 26-Jul Rs 33.11 cr Flop
Pagalpanti 22-Nov Rs 32.55 cr Flop
Commando 3 29-Nov Rs 30.90 cr Flop
Annabelle Comes Home 27-Jun India: Rs 30.08 cr
Global: $228.6 million		 Hit
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters 30-May Rs 25.30 cr Flop
Junglee 29-Mar Rs 24.70 cr Flop
PM Narendra Modi 24-May Rs 23.70 cr Flop
Saand Ki Aankh 25-Oct Rs 23.39 cr Flop
The Accidental Prime Minister 11-Jan Rs 22.65 cr Flop
Shazam! 05-Apr India: Rs 21.10 cr
Global: $258.8 million		 Flop
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga 01-Feb Rs 20.28 cr Flop
The Sky Is Pink 11-Oct Rs 20.03 cr Flop
X-Men: Dark Phoenix 05-Jun India: Rs 18.95 cr
Global: $252.4 million		 Flop
Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi) 25-Jan Rs 18.19 cr Flop
Men In Black: International 14-Jun India: Rs 17.60 cr
Global: $253.9 million		 Flop
The Tashkent Files 12-Apr Rs 17.21 cr Flop
Jabariya Jodi 09-Aug Rs 16.33 cr Flop
Section 375 13-Sep Rs 12.35 cr Flop
India’s Most Wanted 24-May Rs 11.90 cr Flop
Ujda Chaman 01-Nov Rs 10.51 cr Flop
Made In China 25-Oct Rs 9.63 cr Flop
Why Cheat India 18-Jan Rs 8.66 cr Flop
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas 20-Sep Rs 7.95 cr Flop
Bumblebee 4- Jan India: Rs 7.66 cr
Global: $468 million		 Flop
Hotel Mumbai 29-Nov Rs 7.21 cr Flop
Arjun Patiala 26-Jul Rs 6.62 cr Flop
Sonchiriya 01-Mar Rs 6.60 cr Flop
Blank 03-May Rs 5.15 cr Flop
Game Over 14-Jun Rs 4.69 cr Flop
Khandaani Shafakhana 02-Aug Rs 3.83 cr Flop
Notebook 29-Mar Rs 3.72 cr Flop
Amavas 08-Feb Rs 3.06 cr Flop
Khamoshi 14-Jun Rs 0.67 cr Flop
Setters 03-May Rs 0.58 cr Flop

Disclaimer: Box office figures are collated from various sources. Pinkvilla does not vouch for these figures as the final box office figure. 

