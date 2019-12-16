Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

Box Office Collection: Box Office success is often judged by the Day 1 collection of a film. Take a look at which 2019 Bollywood and Hollywood films had the highest opening day collection.

The year 2019 was a great year for audiences and filmy buffs at the movies. The domestic box office collections saw a shift towards content lead Bollywood movies. While some films stunned us with never-before-heard stories, others tanked massively despite being highly anticipated. One such film was and 's Kalank which despite minting decent money at the box office was declared a flop because of its massive production budget. Leading the list is and Tiger Shroff's War with Rs 53.35 crore. And probably for the first time, one of the top films to have the highest opening this year is Marvel's Avengers: Endgame which grossed Rs 53.10 crore giving War a tough competition. The highly-anticipated Marvel film also broke multiple box office records.

Let's take a look at the first day collections of Bollywood and Hollywood films in 2019:

Disclaimer: Box office figures are collated from various sources. Pinkvilla does not vouch for these figures as the final box office figure.

