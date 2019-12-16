Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

The year 2019 was a great year for audiences and filmy buffs at the movies. The domestic box office collections saw a shift towards content lead Bollywood movies. While some films stunned us with never-before-heard stories, others tanked massively despite being highly anticipated. One such film was Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Kalank which despite minting decent money at the box office was declared a flop because of its massive production budget. Leading the list is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War with Rs 53.35 crore. And probably for the first time, one of the top films to have the highest opening this year is Marvel's Avengers: Endgame which grossed Rs 53.10 crore giving War a tough competition. The highly-anticipated Marvel film also broke multiple box office records.

Let's take a look at the first day collections of Bollywood and Hollywood films in 2019:

Film Release 1st Day (Cr)
War (all languages) 02-Oct Rs 53.35
Avengers: Endgame 26-Apr Rs 53.10
Bharat 05-Jun Rs 42.30
Mission Mangal 15-Aug Rs 29.16
Saaho 30-Aug Rs 24.40
Kalank 17-Apr Rs 21.60
Kesari 22-Mar Rs 21.06
Kabir Singh 21-Jun Rs 20.21
Gully Boy 14-Feb Rs 19.40
Housefull 4 25-Oct Rs 16.50
Total Dhamaal 22-Feb Rs 16.50
Batla House 15-Aug Rs 14
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 02-Aug Rs 13.15
Captain Marvel 08-Mar Rs 12.75
Student Of The Year 2 10-May Rs 12.06
Super 30 12-Jul Rs 11.83
The Lion King 19-Jul Rs 11.06
De De Pyaar De 17-May Rs 10.41
Bala 07-Nov Rs 10.15
Dream Girl 13-Sep Rs 10.05
Pati Patni Aur Woh 06-Dec Rs 9.10
Spider-Man: Far From Home 05-Jul Rs 8.50
Uri - The Surgical Strike 11-Jan Rs 8.20
Luka Chuppi 01-Mar Rs 8.01
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi 25-Jan Rs 7.75
Chhichhore 06-Sep Rs 7.32
Marjaavaan 15-Nov Rs 7.03
Romeo Akbar Walter 05-Apr Rs 5.35
Joker 02-Oct Rs 5.15
Badla 08-Mar Rs 5.04
Article 15 28-Jun Rs 5.02
Pagalpanti 22-Nov Rs 4.75
Commando 3 29-Nov Rs 4.74
Judgementall Hai Kya 26-Jul Rs 4.50
Aladdin 24-May Rs 4.25
Panipat 06-Dec Rs 4.12
Annabelle Comes Home 27-Jun Rs 4
Men In Black: International 14-Jun Rs 3.40
The Accidental Prime Minister 11-Jan Rs 3.40
Frozen 2 22-Nov Rs 3.35
Junglee 29-Mar Rs 3.35
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters 30-May Rs 3.25
X-Men: Dark Phoenix 05-Jun Rs 3.10
Shazam! 05-Apr Rs 3
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga 01-Feb Rs 2.90
Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi) 25-Jan Rs 2.75
Jabariya Jodi 09-Aug Rs 2.70
The Sky Is Pink 11-Oct Rs 2.50
PM Narendra Modi 24-May Rs 2.35
India’s Most Wanted 24-May Rs 2.10
Ujda Chaman 01-Nov Rs 1.75
Why Cheat India 18-Jan Rs 1.71
Section 375 13-Sep Rs 1.45
Bumblebee 4- Jan Rs 1.3
Arjun Patiala 26-Jul Rs 1.25
Sonchiriya 01-Mar Rs 1.20
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas 20-Sep Rs 1.15
Hotel Mumbai 29-Nov Rs 1.08
Blank 03-May Rs 0.97
Made In China 25-Oct Rs 0.90
Khandaani Shafakhana 02-Aug Rs 0.75
Amavas 08-Feb Rs 0.70
Notebook 29-Mar Rs 0.50 cr
Saand Ki Aankh 25-Oct Rs 0.48
The Tashkent Files 12-Apr Rs 0.40
Game Over 14-Jun Rs 0.38
Setters 03-May Rs 0.15
Khamoshi 14-Jun Rs 0.11

Disclaimer: Box office figures are collated from various sources. Pinkvilla does not vouch for these figures as the final box office figure.

