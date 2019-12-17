Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019

Scores of Bollywood and Hollywood films did not have a great start but went on to mint good money over their first weekend. Check out which films had the highest opening weekend collections.

Bollywood and Hollywood gave us a lot to cheer about in 2019. From cinematic experiences to edge-of-the-seat stories and characters, there was a great variety of Bollywood as well as Hollywood films. One of the first few films to create a storm at the box office this year was Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. While the film started off on a decent note, it went on to run for almost two months. Scores of films did not have a great start but went on to mint good money over their first weekend.However, the top five films with the highest opening weekend collection for 2019 were War, Avengers: Endgame, Bharat, Mission Mangal and Saaho. While War crossed Rs 150 crore on its first weekend, Saaho collected a note-worthy Rs 79.80 crore.

Check out which films were the top first weekend grossers at the domestic box office:

