Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019

Scores of Bollywood and Hollywood films did not have a great start but went on to mint good money over their first weekend. Check out which films had the highest opening weekend collections.
51911 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 06:23 pm
Bollywood and Hollywood gave us a lot to cheer about in 2019. From cinematic experiences to edge-of-the-seat stories and characters, there was a great variety of Bollywood as well as Hollywood films. One of the first few films to create a storm at the box office this year was Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. While the film started off on a decent note, it went on to run for almost two months. Scores of films did not have a great start but went on to mint good money over their first weekend.However, the top five films with the highest opening weekend collection for 2019 were War, Avengers: Endgame, Bharat, Mission Mangal and Saaho. While War crossed Rs 150 crore on its first weekend, Saaho collected a note-worthy Rs 79.80 crore.

Check out which films were the top first weekend grossers at the domestic box office:

Film Release 1st Weekend (CR)
War (all languages) 02-Oct 166.25
Avengers: Endgame 26-Apr 157.2
Bharat 05-Jun 150.1
Mission Mangal 15-Aug 97.56
Saaho 30-Aug 79.08
Kesari 22-Mar 78.07
Gully Boy 14-Feb 72.45
Kabir Singh 21-Jun 70.83
Kalank 17-Apr 62.75
Total Dhamaal 22-Feb 62.4
The Lion King 19-Jul 54.75
Super 30 12-Jul 50.76
Spider-Man: Far From Home 05-Jul 46.66
Housefull 4 25-Oct 46.5
Dream Girl 13-Sep 44.57
Bala 07-Nov 43.95
Batla House 15-Aug 43.5
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 02-Aug 42.9
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi 25-Jan 41.35
Captain Marvel 08-Mar 40.71
Student Of The Year 2 10-May 38.83
De De Pyaar De 17-May 38.54
Chhichhore 06-Sep 35.98
Pati Patni Aur Woh 06-Dec 35.94
Uri - The Surgical Strike 11-Jan 35.73
Luka Chuppi 01-Mar 32.13
Marjaavaan 15-Nov 24.42
Badla 08-Mar 23.2
Joker 02-Oct 23
Romeo Akbar Walter 05-Apr 20.85
Article 15 28-Jun 20.04
Pagalpanti 22-Nov 19.5
Frozen 2 22-Nov 19.1
Judgementall Hai Kya 26-Jul 19
Aladdin 24-May 18.5
Commando 3 29-Nov 18.33
Annabelle Comes Home 27-Jun 17.95
Panipat 06-Dec 17.68
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters 30-May 15.25
Junglee 29-Mar 13.85
X-Men: Dark Phoenix 05-Jun 13.28
The Accidental Prime Minister 11-Jan 11.9
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga 01-Feb 11.83
Shazam! 05-Apr 11.3
Jabariya Jodi 09-Aug 10.9
Men In Black: International 14-Jun 10.9
Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi) 25-Jan 10.5
The Sky Is Pink 11-Oct 10.4
PM Narendra Modi 24-May 10.25
Indiaâ€™s Most Wanted 24-May 8.25
Ujda Chaman 01-Nov 7
Why Cheat India 18-Jan 6.8
Section 375 13-Sep 5.8
Bumblebee 4- Jan 5.47
Arjun Patiala 26-Jul 4.85
Hotel Mumbai 29-Nov 4.81
Sonchiriya 01-Mar 4.6
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas 20-Sep 4.15
Blank 03-May 3.732
Made In China 25-Oct 3.05
Khandaani Shafakhana 02-Aug 2.75
Saand Ki Aankh 25-Oct 2.47
Amavas 08-Feb 2.3
Notebook 29-Mar 2.25
The Tashkent Files 12-Apr 2.2
Game Over 14-Jun 2
Khamoshi 14-Jun 0.36

Disclaimer: Box office figures are collated from various sources. Pinkvilla does not vouch for these figures as the final box office figure. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

