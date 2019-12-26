Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit & Kiara end the year with a rib-tickling co

Good Newwz Review: Good Newwz channelised the attention of audience to the issue faced by couples without dragging it with tear-jerking scenes or under the belt jokes. Releasing at the end of the year, Good Newwz is an entertainer which can turn into a giant killer.

Movie Name: Good Newwz

Good Newwz Cast: , Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh

Good Newwz Director: Raj Mehta

Good Newwz Stars: 3.5/5

Good Newwz is a story about the lives of two couples Dipti-Varun Batra (Kareena Kapoor Khan and ) and Honey-Monica Batra (Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani) who are desperately trying to conceive a child. When nothing works, they turn to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) through a renowned hospital. However, confusion and chaos ensues when they realise that due to the same surname (Batra), the doctors mistakenly mix-up the sperms.

The doctor’s admission of the mistake initially creates discomfiture and anger among the couple, but soon it gives way to even more complex battle of rights. Who has more right on the child – the mother who gave the eggs or the father who donated the sperm? More importantly, the film explores if being parents is defined only by the biology or is it more about emotions. Contrary to the gravity of the matter, Good Newzz deals with all of these with a balanced concoction of humour and emotion.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani promotes Good Newwz giving a 90’s tribute by wearing denim on denim; Yay or Nay?

Director Raj Mehta who steps into the director’s seat with Good Newzz makes the most out of it. His arsenal comprised of actors, situations, comedy and emotions. The first half of the film is humorous. It's been a while since Bollywood witnessed a film which relies on good script. It is almost like an elaborate comedy skit but with much finer storyline and acting. The writing is crispy and balanced. The second half does make you emotional but soon ushers in the 'good news' to the viewers.

Akshay Kumar is thoroughly enjoying his character in the film. He has gone all out in comic scenes and is effortless in every frame. Kareena Kapoor Khan as Dipti Batra handles the scenes with high dose of emotions, vulnerability and strong headedness with equal parts of deftness. Kareena as a confident, independent and working woman stands out. You can’t miss the chemistry between Kareena and Akshay which entertains and engages the audience. Diljit Dosanjh is full of energy and his comic timings is impressive. Kiara Advani too leaves her mark in both comedy and serious parts of the script. Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra who play doctors gain additional points for the acting department in a film which rides high on the entertainment quotient.

ALSO READ: Good Newwz: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani are all set for Christmas; See Pic

Music is good and adds the masala factor to the film. The makers have used a mix of languages English, Hindi and Punjabi works in the favour of the film. Good Newwz channelised the attention of audience to the issue faced by couples without dragging it with tear-jerking scenes or under the belt jokes. The makers also highlight why sadly adoption doesn’t even make it to the list of options for couple facing issues in conceiving. However, they neither try to condemn or condone the issue. They follow the principle that films are mere reflection of the society. Releasing at the end of the year, Good Newwz is an entertainer which can turn into a giant killer.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Read More