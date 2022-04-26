Advance Booking: Doctor Strange set for extraordinary opening day in India; Will it challenge Spiderman?

After RRR and KGF 2, it’s the Hollywood film, Doctor Strange that is expected to set the box office on fire in India. The advance bookings for the Marvel Superhero film started a month back, and the showcasing is increasing as it nears the May 6 release date. With 10 days yet left until the arrival of Doctor Strange, the film has clocked an extraordinary advance of Rs 3.60 crore nett in the national chains alone.

While PVR and INOX have sold approximately 52000 and 61000 tickets respectively for the opening day, the ticket sales at Cinepolis stands in the range of 27000. Basically, the three key national chains have already sold 1.30 lakh tickets for the opening day alone and this is with a large chunk of showcasing yet to open. The full-fledged advances will open by Sunday and the film is expected to clock extraordinary response in the advance booking.

The initial hype and trend in advance booking indicates an opening of at-least for Rs 20 crore in India, though we shall have a clearer picture on seeing the response to the ticket sales when the number of shows available for booking the tickets increase. Marvel films have a dedicated fan base in India, and Doctor Strange as a character has grown from strength to strength over the last few years in the Indian market. The superhero attained a different sort of fame following the release of Spiderman: No Way Home.

Spiderman had clocked an advance booking of about Rs 16 crore nett for the day one, and with 10 days yet remaining, all India advance of Doctor Strange for the opening day is already flirting with the Rs 4 crore mark. Major chunk of the tickets has been blocked by the die hard fans of Marvel in India and if this craze extends to the neutral audience too, we might see Doctor Strange create a hysteria at the box office upon its release. A double-digit advance booking for day one is assured, and we got to see how close it gets to the figure of Spiderman: No Way Home.

The Tom Holland film had additional hype due to the three generations of Spiderman’s getting together on the screen for the first time, whereas the hype around Doctor Strange is a result of multiple factors ranging from the speculations of several superstar cameos to the continuity from Spiderman: No Way Home. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for an extensive coverage on the box office performance of Doctor Strange.

