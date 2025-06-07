Housefull 5 vs Thug Life Worldwide Opening Day Comparison: Akshay Kumar's comedy tops Kamal Haasan starrer to emerge number 1 Indian film of the week

This week has seen the release of two major films. One from Kollywood and one from Bollywood. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's crime-thriller, Thug Life, released on 5th June while Akshay Kumar fronted comedy-ensemble Housefull 5 released on 6th June. Both films were locked in an intense battle to become the bigger opener and Housefull 5, by the slimest of margins, has managed to take a higher opening.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 has grossed Rs 37.25 crore on the opening day, driven by its India collections of Rs 26.50 crore (Rs 22 crore net) and overseas collections of USD 1.25 million (Rs 10.75 crore). Thug Life took a bigger opening internationally than in India. It grossed a good USD 2.25 million (Rs 19.30 crore) internationally while it could manage just Rs 17 crore in India.

The Day 1 Worldwide Box Office Collections Of Housefull 5 and Thug Life Are As Under

Particulars Housefull 5 Thug Life India Gross Rs 26.50 crore Rs 17 crore Overseas Gross Rs 10.75 crore Rs 19.30 crore Worldwide Gross Rs 37.25 crore Rs 36.30 crore

While the opening of Housefull 5 and Thug Life at the worldwide box office is not too different, the gap shall increase through the course of the run of both films because the word of mouth of the latter is poor, resulting in higher than normal drops. Housefull 5's word of mouth is on the mixed side and that should be enough for the film to sail through.

The advance bookings of Thug Life were bigger all across the board but the spot bookings of Housefull 5 were better, helping it trump its able competitor on the opening front. The spot bookings of Housefull 5 show that the franchise still enjoys a strong following among the mass audiences, who are generally known to book tickets once the film hits theatres and not pre-book it.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 has an uninterrupted run until the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on 20th June, 2025. Thug Life too doesn't have major competition until the release of Kubera. The open run shall certainly benefit Housefull 5; but Thug Life, not so much.

You can watch both Housefull 5 and Thug Life at a theatre near you now.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 Day 1 Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar's madcap comedy takes a SOLID worldwide start of Rs 37.25 crore