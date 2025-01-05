Box Office: From Housefull 4 to Happy New Year; 5 Bollywood SUCCESSES despite negative reviews

Bollywood boasts of diverse range of films for entertaining the masses. Some movies have high expectations and is still unable to emerge as successful ventures due to multiple factors. There is also a section of films that impresses the audience without promotions or having a famous star cast. Then comes the ones that triumph the box office despite receiving negative reviews from cinephiles. Let's delve into them.

Five Successful Bollywood Movies That Received Negative Reviews

1. HOUSEFULL 4

Housefull 4, the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise, hit the screens on Diwali 2019. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, it wasn't well-received by the critics mainly for its loosely baked plot. However, the action-comedy collected Rs 205.5 crore net in India during its release and turned out to be superhit. It grossed Rs 294.7 crore at the worldwide box office.

2. HAPPY NEW YEAR

Featuring an ensemble star cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, and Vivaan Shah, Happy New Year was released in 2014. Directed by Farah Khan, the heist comedy thriller netted Rs 178.5 crore in India and grossed Rs 342.75 crore globally. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the 2014 film was a superhit.

3. DILWALE

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Diwale hit the big screens in 2015. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon, the romantic comedy action film earned Rs 140 crore net in India. The global gross collection of Shetty's directorial stands at Rs 372.25 crore.

4. BODYGUARD

Headlined by Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Bodyguard was released in 2011. Helmed by late director Siddique, the romantic action movie netted Rs 144.75 crore at the Indian box office and grossed Rs 234.5 crore globally. Salman and Kareena's film emerged as a blockbuster.

5. RACE 3

Race 3, the third part of the Race franchise, arrived in cinemas in 2018. Directed by Remo D'Souza, it had an ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, and others. The 2018 movie collected Rs 166.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 305.25 crore at the worldwide box office. The neo-noir action crime film was an average grosser.

Let's Take A Look At The Earnings And Verdicts Of The Aforementioned Movies:

Movies Net Collections Gross Collections Verdict Housefull 4 Rs 205.5 crore Rs 294.7 crore Superhit Happy New Year Rs 178.5 crore Rs 342.75 crore Superhit Dilwale Rs 140 crore Rs 372.25 crore Semi-Hit Bodyguard Rs 144.75 crore Rs 234.5 crore Blockbuster Race 3 Rs 166.25 crore Rs 305.25 crore Average

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

