Indian 2: Censor board certification to runtime; all you need to know about Kamal Haasan's political thriller

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects of the Tamil industry, which is all set to grace the theaters soon. The film has generated an immense amount of buzz on social media as fans are now eager to witness Veerasekaran Senapathy's comeback as a vigilante to battle corruption.

Now, in a recent update, Indian 2 has completed its censor formalities and unveiled its runtime. Have a look!

Indian 2 passes censor board formalities with UA certificate

On July 5, renowned industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media platform X and shared that Indian 2 has been given a green signal with the UA certificate. The film’s runtime will be approximately up to 3 hours, which is a normal runtime for Shankar Shanmugam’s film.

The runtime seems normal considering the director likes to build a narrative with conviction along with a mass masala factor. He concludes the second half of the film perfectly with goosebumps-inducing moments.

Meanwhile, the makers soon will be making an official announcement with another poster of Senapathy's ferocious look as he strikes once again at the corrupt society.

More about Indian 2

The first part, which was released in 1995, portrayed Kamal Haasan in the dual role of father and son. The plot is said to take over the events that will mark the return of Senapathy back to India after killing his son Chandru in a plane explosion and escaping from police to a foreign location.

As per speculations and the riveting trailer, Senapathy's return will mark a new historical chapter for India as Thatha has now become the face of anti-corruption movements across different parts.

Apart from Ulaganayagan, the film also features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, and many others in pivotal roles.

The film will also mark the presence of veteran actors, Nedumudi Venu, Nedumudi Vivek, and Manobala as well. Subaskaran Allirajah has bankrolled the film helmed by Shankar Shanmugam under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Indian 2 is all set to grace the big screens on July 12, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu under the name of Hindustani 2, and Bharateeyudu 2 respectively.

