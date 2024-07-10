Box Office Throwback: Revisiting Kamal Haasan and Shankar's All Time Blockbuster 1996 release, INDIAN

Few films are very special because of how disruptive they are, how influencial they become and how big an impact they create. Indian directed by S Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and others can be described as that one film, which changed the cinema landscape in India forever. As we gear up for the release of Indian 2 (titled Hindustani 2 in Hindi), let's revisit all that Indian achieved in its triumphant theatrical run and let's understand why it continues to woo audiences across generations.

Indian Was A Huge Moneyspinner At The Box Office And Continues To Be One Of The India's Biggest Hits

Indian released in the year 1996. It was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release, budgeted at around Rs 18 crore (Rs 300 crore in 2024, when adjusted for inflation). The movie ended up becoming a huge moneyspinner for everyone involved, as it grossed Rs 57.5 crore in India and another Rs 6.75 crore (around 2 million dollars) from overseas, for a global cume of Rs 64.25 crore. Of the Rs 57.50 crore, 20 crore came from Tamil Nadu and 12 crore came from Andhra states. The movie collected 3.5 crore in Kerala and 3 crore in Karnataka, while it grossed 19 crore from the rest of India. The Hindi version of the film was titled Hindustani while the Telugu version was titled Bharateeyudu.

Adjusted For Inflation, Indian Is A Rs 1000 Crore Plus Worldwide Grosser

The Kamal Haasan starrer sold around 5 crore tickets in India, and adjusted for inflation, we are looking at a number of well over Rs 800 crore gross. The 2 million dollars internationally compares well with a 25-30 million dollar (Rs 230 crore) grosser in today's time. In short, Indian, adjusted for inflation, is comfortably a Rs 1000 crore worldwide grosser. Indian 2 obviously has a lot to match up to.

Watch the Indian 2 (Hindustani 2) Trailer

Indian Was The 2nd Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 1996

Indian was the second highest grosser of 1996, only behind Raja Hindustani. Raja Hindustani was the biggest grosser of the year in Hindi belts while Indian, quite literally, dominated the south. Indian is a heavily referenced movie. A breed of young Tamil directors have been vocal about how much Indian has inspired them to pursue a career in the field of movies.

Indian 2 In Theatres On 12th July

Indian 2 releases at a theatre near you on 12th July, 2024. The advance bookings for the film are now open. The bookings so far have been quite decent and a huge bump in the advance sales is expected on 11th July. More than box office, it is hoped that the movie is able to take the legacy of Indian, forward. If Indian 2 does well, Indian 3 will blow all the lids off.

How excited are you for the return of Senapathy?

