Indian Cinema scores 1500 crore at global box office in January; Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan leads by a margin

The month of January has been a great one for the Indian Film Industry, with Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan leading the show from the front. In it’s 10 days run at the box office , the film, also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead, has scored a global box office total of Rs 720 crore, quickly taking the stride towards the Rs 1000 crore club. The film has attained this number in the traditional overseas markets and scored new records all across the board. Be it India or abroad, the film is setting new benchmark across the globe and is expected to continue with its run for the coming month.

It's a global tornado and the business will see big gains in India and Overseas in it’s second weekend too. The run in the international markets also consolidates SRK’s standing of being the biggest and most famous Indian personality in the overseas markets, as he has also brought the dead markets back to life. The second-best performer in the international belts in the Thalapathy Vijay led, Varisu, with a global gross of approximately Rs 295 crore.

The film released on Pongal and did good business in Tamil Nadu. A large credit for the same goes to Vijay’s loyal fan base and the family-oriented content palatable for the festival audience. Third on the list is the Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Verayya, with a worldwide gross of Rs 206 crore. It proved to be one of the biggest money spinners for Chiranjeevi and marked his comeback as a box office force after a series of failures. The Ajith Kumar led Thunivu also did good business as it emerged the second highest grosser for Ajith in Tamil Nadu and his biggest earner till date in the international markets. The film scored a global total of Rs 185 crore plus, proving to be a profitable venture for one and all.

Veer Simha Reddy also scores a century

Ballaya’s (NBK) Veer Simha Reddy put up a global total of Rs 112 crore, proving to be an average affair. While film trending was not up-to the mark, the strong opening helped it sail through the box office run. All in all, the five major January releases, collected Rs 1519 crore, with the Hindi Film, Pathaan leading from the front in India and International markets. It’s a good start to 2023 and here’s hoping, the flow of releases continue to bring smiles on the faces of cinema owners all across the globe.