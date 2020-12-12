Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiara Advani’s film opens on dull note with Rs 25 Lakh amid COVID

Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Collection: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer hit the screens amid the COVID 19 restrictions. Amid the new normal, it seems the film could draw out only a handful of cinegoers as it opened on a low note.

Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Collection Day 1 report: A Friday after ages seems to have brought a smile to every cinema lover's face as Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani hit the screens after months of no release. Amid new normal, while several COVID restrictions have been in place, it seems Indoo Ki Jawani has not been able to draw audiences out as it was off to a dull start. As per the BOI report, it was able to mint Rs 25 Lakh on Day amid the new normal.

The Box Office India report stated that on Day 1, Kiara and Aditya's film managed to rake in Rs 25 Lakhs nett. The report further mentioned that there was some issue at certain single screens in the country owing to a problem between exhibitors and distributors and hence, Indoo Ki Jawani opened late in certain theatres. However, it did not make much difference reportedly on the collections at the ticket windows. It further predicted that if the film would have released under normal circumstances, it would have raked in Rs 75 Lakh nett.

The reported compared Indoo Ki Jawani Box office business to that if Khandaani Shafakhana that released back in 2019. Back then, when things were normal that film made Rs 78 Lakh on day 1. BOI's report predicted an overall weekend collection for Indoo Jawani at Rs 1 Crore. However, it claimed that it may not be easy feat amid COVID circumstances.

The film is helmed by debutante director Abir Sengupta and also stars Mallika Dua along with Kiara and Aditya. The music was able to create some buzz among the audiences and the trailer too was received well. Now, it remains to be seen that with the other film only being Hollywood's Tenet running in theatres, will business of Indoo Ki Jawani pick up over the weekend. We'll know the results by the end of the weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about the box office.

