Kalki 2898 AD broke the floodgates wide open raking in nearly Rs. 100 crore at the Indian box office yesterday. The film saw a massive 32 per cent surge on Sunday, grossing Rs. 98 crore approx. This brings the four-day extended weekend total to Rs. 335.50 crore. This total marks the fifth-highest-ever four-day opening at the Indian box office, trailing only behind Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2 and Jawan.

The Prabhas led film saw relatively subdued growth on Saturday due to the T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa, so a higher-than-norm growth was anticipated, but the film just blew the lid off. North India saw an extraordinary 50 per cent plus growth, with the Hindi dubbed version grossing Rs. 46 crore approx on day four.

Telugu states, where 10 per cent growth on Sunday is considered to be the best-case scenario for the mega openers, went batshit crazy with an astounding 25 per cent jump. On the first day, Kalki was just 5 per cent ahead of Salaar, on Sunday it increased the lead to 11 per cent despite Sunday being the fourth day for Kalki and third for Salaar.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 101.00 Cr. Friday Rs. 63.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 73.00 Cr. Sunday Rs. 98.00 Cr. Total Rs. 335.50 Cr.

The film had an impressive performance in the first three days but Sunday has set it for a massive success. The trend is highly positive and the film has managed to put numbers in markets like North India, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which can get longer legs versus say Telugu states which are frontloaded. It needs to be seen where the film lands on weekdays, but going by how the weekend has gone, Kalki can aim for Rs. 700 crore or so in India.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 94.00 Cr. 147.50 Cr. Nizam 44.00 Cr. 72.25 Cr. Ceeded 12.75 Cr. 17.75 Cr. Andhra 37.25 Cr. 57.50 Cr. Karnataka 16.50 Cr. 32.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu 10.00 Cr. 20.50 Cr. Kerala 5.75 Cr. 12.75 Cr. North India 35.00 Cr. 122.75 Cr. INDIA 129.50 Cr. 335.50 Cr.

ALSO READ: Jatt and Juliet 3 box office collections: Diljit Dosanjh starrer earns 18 Cr worldwide in Two days