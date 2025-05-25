Raid 2 Box Office Day 25: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer thriller drama hits Rs 1.75 crore on 4th Sunday, approaches Rs 155 crore mark

The return of Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2 turned out to be fruitful for the makers. Released on May 1st, the movie has successfully completed 25 days in cinemas today and stormed over a solid figure for a mid-size movie.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 began its box office journey on a solid note, collecting Rs 92.75 crore in its extended opening week. The movie kept on luring the audience and added Rs 38.85 crore in its second week, followed by an impressive Rs 19 crore in the third week. It entered the fourth weekend by collecting Rs 80 lakh on Friday, while facing a stiff competition by Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Advertisement

The Ajay Devgn starrer further added Rs 1.50 crore on its fourth Saturday, showing a nominal growth. As per estimates, it added another Rs 1.75 crore today on its fourth Sunday, wrapping the weekend at Rs 4.05 crore net. The total box office collection of Raid 2 now stands at Rs 154.65 crore net at the Indian box office. The thriller drama is expected to end its theatrical run under the Rs 165 crore mark in India.

Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office

Day/Week Net India Collection Extended Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Week 2 Rs 38.85 crore Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore Day 17 Rs 4.25 crore Day 18 Rs 5.50 crore Day 19 Rs 1.65 crore Day 20 Rs 2 crore Day 21 Rs 1.50 crore Day 22 Rs 1.35 crore Day 23 Rs 0.80 crore Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore Day 25 Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 154.65 crore

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Theatrical Gamble Pays Off: An organic win for content and cinema amid OTT disruption