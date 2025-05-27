Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners surpasses The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, eyes USD 400M global run

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners continues its impressive box office momentum, overtaking two of horror’s most iconic titles to become one of the genre’s top global performers of all time. The supernatural horror film has grossed USD 336.6 million globally, surpassing the worldwide totals of The Conjuring (USD 320.4M) and The Conjuring 2 (USD 322.2M). With this milestone, Sinners now ranks as the 15th highest-grossing horror film worldwide and is set to leap into the 14th spot soon by overtaking A Quiet Place (USD 341M).

Starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, Sinners added USD 4.4 million from international markets over its sixth weekend, with a 22.2 percent increase from the previous weekend, bringing its overseas total to USD 80 million across 71 territories. In the US, the film has amassed a robust USD 256.6 million. Industry projections now place its global total well past the USD 350 million mark, with a final tally likely to peak between USD 380 million and USD 400 million, making it one of the most successful original horror films in recent years.

Directed, written, and produced by Coogler, Sinners is set in 1932 Mississippi and follows two criminal brothers—both played by Jordan—who return to their hometown seeking redemption, only to confront a sinister supernatural force awaiting them. The film also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Miles Caton.

Coogler began developing the project under his Proximity Media banner in early 2024. A competitive bidding war ensued for distribution rights, with Warner Bros. emerging as the winner in February. Principal photography took place from April to July 2024, with longtime Coogler collaborator Ludwig Göransson composing the score and serving as executive producer.

Sinners premiered in US theaters on April 18 and received widespread critical acclaim for its unique blend of music, horror, and historical drama. With a production budget of USD 90 million excluding marketing, the film has become not just a commercial hit but also a critical and cultural standout in 2025.

As it climbs higher in the ranks of horror box office history, Sinners solidifies the power of Coogler and Jordan’s collaboration as a visionary filmmaker and a versatile actor.

